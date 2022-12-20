 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HEALTH

Auburn YMCA to offer arthritis exercise program

The Auburn YMCA-WEIU

 Natalie Brophy

The Auburn YMCA-WEIU will offer Enhance Fitness beginning Monday, Jan. 16.

The evidence-based group exercise program for older adults helps participants overcome the obstacles of living with arthritis and revitalize their well-being in a safe and supportive community. The program uses simple, easy-to-learn movements to motivate individuals to stay active, and it has also been recognized as an effective fall prevention program, the YMCA said in a news release.

The program will meet at 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for 16 weeks in an accessible group exercise room at the Auburn YMCA-WEIU, 17 William St., Auburn.

Preregistration is required. The program costs $90 for nonmembers and is free for members. To register, visit auburnymca.org or visit the member services desk.

For more information, contact Health & Wellness Director Laura Clary at (315) 990-0696 or laura@auburnymca.net.

