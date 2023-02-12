The Auburn YMCA-WEIU will offer Try the Y Week from Monday, Feb. 13, through Saturday, Feb. 18.

Community members will have a complimentary week of membership at the 27 William St. facility as part of an effort to support community health, the Y said in a news release.

Among the options will be 30-minute trial classes Intro to TRX at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, and Try Cycling at 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. The regular group exercise schedule will also be available.

The regular group exercise schedule will also be available, and access to pools, gymnasiums and fitness centers will be free as well.

For more information, visit auburnymca.org.