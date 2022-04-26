Auburn YMCA: What your support allows us to do for the community

The Auburn YMCA-WEIU has strengthened our community for over 163 years by empowering youth and encouraging healthy living. Your Y is more than a place to work out — it’s a community of men, women and children from all walks of life. From volleyball to volunteerism, lunges to learning the alphabet, squats to learning to swim or skate. The Y helps our community become stronger every day.

The Y is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) charity that works side by side with our neighbors every day to make sure that everyone, regardless of age, income or background, has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive. One of the ways we do that is by providing financial assistance to children, adults and families who may be unable to afford a membership or participation in our programs. The Y counts on the generous donations from the public to ensure everyone has the opportunity to participate in our services.

The Auburn YMCA-WEIU recently launched its annual fundraising campaign. Our annual Support Campaign is about so much more than just raising money. It is about people. It is about community. It is about the families, children and seniors the Y serves every day. Their stories show the true impact of the Y and all that we do. Every dollar donated to the Y has a lasting impact on the people in the community we serve and provides an opportunity for us to move forward together to make a difference.

Chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure are nondiscriminatory and can strike anyone. The Y offers opportunities and programs that support the management of and aid in preventing obesity and contributing factors for such illnesses. Cancer is a lifechanging disease that takes a tremendous physical and emotional toll on those affected. Livestrong at the YMCA is a research-based program designed to help adult cancer survivors reclaim their total health. This program focuses on the emotional well-being of survivors and their families by providing a supportive community where people can connect during treatment and beyond.

Your financial support also helps to provide programs for children and families. Our Y Pals mentoring program makes a difference for elementary-age children by providing qualified high school and college mentors. Mentoring, at its core, guarantees young people that there is someone who cares about them, assures them they are not alone and makes them feel they matter.

Y before and after-school child care programs help keep children safe after school and provide peace of mind for working parents and fun safe spaces for children.

Our early education programs (preschool) create a safe, warm and caring environment where children learn and lives are enriched through day-to-day experience with committed and passionate adults and classroom friends. Our day and resident camps at Camp-Y-Owasco provide fun, enriching, carefree camp experiences while developing essential life skills and opportunities to make new friends.

The Y has a unique ability to provide opportunities to create healthy lifestyles. Your financial support assures that Y membership is accessible to all, regardless of their circumstances.

We all share a common desire to strengthen our community. On behalf of our local YMCA, I would like you to consider supporting our efforts in bringing the YMCA to all regardless of their ability to afford it.

As a staff member of the YMCA, I have seen how the Y is making a difference in the lives of youth and families in our community. Please join me by donating to the annual Support Campaign, join the cause, and together we can make a difference.

To make an online donation, visit auburnymca.org or mail a check to the Auburn YMCA, attn: Amy Wallner, 27 William St., Auburn, NY 13021.

Amy Wallner is branch executive director of the Auburn YMCA-WEIU, 27 William St., Auburn. For more information, visit auburnymca.org or call (315) 253-5304.

