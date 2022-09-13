Auburn YMCA: What's happening at the Y this fall

Happy September! We are always sad to see summer go. Fall is often about transitioning back to more regular schedules and spending more time inside. The Y is ready for you. Your Y staff is busy putting the finishing touches on exciting new programs and polishing space for the return of some member favorites. We are committed to providing opportunities to strengthen the community by offering programs that help to empower young people and improve the health and well-being of everyone in our community.

Parents anxious to return to health and wellness routines will be excited to learn that Childwatch, a member favorite, will return on Sept. 19. At the Y, we understand parents' need for a safe place for their children while they strive for a healthy lifestyle. In our Childwatch program, child care staff provides care for your little ones, ages 6 months to 7. Children will have fun in a supervised play area and enjoy the non-structured, age-appropriate play.

We love helping kids to explore sports activities. Our values-driven Learn and Play sports programs encourage healthy competition and provide opportunities for team-building and fundamental sports skills. Learn and Play returns to the Y this fall for kids ages 3 to 7. We begin in September when we will kick off Learn and Play Soccer (Sept. 17 through Oct. 22), followed by basketball later in the fall (Oct. 29 through Nov. 11).

Older children need opportunities for recreation and socialization. Parents hope for that to be in a safe environment. Last winter, Y staff developed our Youth Friday Nights to fill those community needs. We are excited to offer this member favorite again this fall and winter, and are finishing plans to kick off in October. This member-only program will run Friday nights from 6 to 8. Kids will enjoy gym time, crafts and special activities supervised by our experienced child care staff.

Adults will not be left out of the fun, as we look to roll out volleyball, pickleball and racquetball leagues. Just because summer is over, aquatic fun doesn't have to end. Swimming is a life skill, a great exercise and a challenging sport. Teaching children how to be safe around water is not a luxury but a necessity. The YMCA's swim program can help you ensure they learn essential water safety skills, opening up a world of possibilities to satisfy their curiosity safely. We offer swim lessons for all ages. Register for the next session that starts the week of Oct. 31.

Is your child a more experienced swimmer? The new Stingrays swim team season starts soon. Children interested in learning about the swim team may try it out in our Stingrays clinic. This clinic is for new swim team members and potential members of the Stingrays swim team. The clinic swimmers will get a taste of what it's like to be in team practices and enjoy the camaraderie of being part of a swim team. Participants must be able to swim 25 yards unassisted with rotary breathing. All participants: Please bring a swimsuit, goggles and towel. This clinic is free and open to the public the week of Sept. 19 (Monday through Thursday) from 5 to 6 p.m.

The YMCA Before and After School program provides children in kindergarten through grade six with a fun, game-filled program in a safe environment. Activities include homework time, snacks, arts and crafts, projects, gym games and small group activities. The program is licensed by New York state. Our programs are held at Seward, Owasco, Herman, Casey Park, Weedsport and Moravia elementary schools along with the Auburn YMCA-WEIU. We will also provide care at the Y when school is not in session.

The FIRST program (Fighting Insulin Resistance with Strength Training) is an eight-week small group exercise program led by a certified personal trainer. This program is designed to aid in fighting the development of Type 2 diabetes. There will be nutrition workshops with a registered dietician and a presentation from Dr. Shang, author and developer of the FIRST program. The session begins on Oct. 17.

At the YMCA, we strive to develop programs and classes that provide the best possible experience. Our programs offer a wholesome, values-oriented atmosphere for all family members. For additional information on any of our programs, please visit our website at auburnymca.org.