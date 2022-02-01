Auburn YMCA: Winter programs for health 'spirit, mind and body'

“To put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.”

That is the mission of the Auburn YMCA-WEIU and the YMCA of the USA. When you sit back and really break this statement down, you can unpack a lot. A great YMCA mentor of mine was notorious for leading staff training on the mission of the YMCA. He broke down this statement word by word, and really made you think about what it’s saying. Now, as a YMCA leader myself, I think of those who composed this mission and wonder: How can we make this happen in today’s world?

I believe that we can achieve this mission through the programs that we offer, and the community that we build at the Y. The Auburn YMCA-WEIU offers many programs that strengthen the mind, spirit and body for all. Some of the Y’s long-running programs, such as preschool/3PK/UPK, school-aged child care, swim lessons, Stingrays, Camp Y-Owasco and Y-Pals, focus on the pursuit of child development. Through the Y’s fitness, aquatics, LiveStrong and diabetes prevention classes, we are guiding others on the pathway to healthy living. Beyond, the Y’s dedication to volunteering in the community, as well as sponsoring food, clothes and blood drives, demonstrates the duty to social responsibility.

After the long two years that we’ve all lived, the directors at the Auburn Y began a creative process of brainstorming. We took this as a challenge to think through and reevaluate what our community lacks, and what it needs. A few of the new programs that the Auburn YMCA will be offering in the beginning of 2022 include:

• Youth Friday Nights. Every Friday night at the Auburn YMCA! For members only who are between the ages of 8 and 17.

• Get Movin’ At The Mall! Free to the public, exercise "stations" are located throughout the Fingerlakes Mall to enhance your walk. Monthly mini-classes will also be offered with our certified instructors. These classes will help balance, flexibility and daily living activities.

• Leaders Club. Leaders Club is a YMCA-based leadership-development program for middle and high school teens. This program provides teens with extensive leadership training and volunteer opportunities that support YMCA programs and services to the community. Applications will be available on the Auburn YMCA website in the coming weeks.

• SMIGS Basketball Skills Clinic. Youth 7-12 will build fundamental basketball skills while learning teamwork and sportsmanship, and refreshing their shooting, passing and ball-handling skills. They will also learn offensive and defensive skills like rebounding and team play. This session is already full; however, stay tuned to the Auburn YMCA website for upcoming youth sports clinics.

For more information on all programs, please visit the Auburn YMCA-WEIU website at auburnymca.org or call (315) 253-5304.

In 1844, the YMCA was created in response to the negative effects of the Industrial Revolution on society. George William, the founder of the YMCA, was concerned about the lack of healthy activities for young men in the cities heavily impacted by the revolution. He put together and held programs and classes to engage the men and improve their spirit, mind and body. Programs are the foundation of the YMCA mission. I am proud to be a YMCA leader who gets to create, plan and implement impactful programs that help meet the YMCA mission and serve our community.

Melissa Cartner is the Camp Y-Owasco and family director for the Auburn YMCA-WEIU, 27 William St., Auburn. For more information, visit auburnymca.org or call (315) 253-5304.

