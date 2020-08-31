Auburnian among artists with disabilities in new Everson show

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Forty central New York artists, including one from Cayuga County, are on display in a new exhibit at the Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse through Sept. 27.

The exhibit, "UNIQUE," is a program of regional nonprofit independent living center ARISE. It is the 20th anniversary of the exhibit, which features poetry, watercolors, digital art, sculpture and more created by local people with disabilities expressing themselves and their place in the community.

Among the featured artists is Sue Ellis, 70, of Auburn, a participant in Mozaic (formerly Arc of Seneca Cayuga). Her work in the exhibit is a poem, "The World is Lonely Without a Hand to Hold," about the isolation of people during the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibit's reception was canceled due to the pandemic. Ellis also participates in Mozaic's music and dance classes, which have been suspended due to the pandemic as well.

Copies of "UNIQUE" magazine are available at the exhibit at the museum, 401 Harrison St., Syracuse, and at ARISE's offices at 635 James St., Syracuse.

For more information, visit ariseinc.org.

