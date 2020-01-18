Auburnian praises Seward, Ward W. O'Hara museums after presentation
On Thursday, January 9, I attended the "History Night" at the Ward O'Hara museum, near Emerson Park.

The program was on the "Next Mr. Seward" — third son of William Seward. A wonderful presentation given by Jeff Ludwig, Director of Education at the Seward House. It was beautifully done!!

Both the Ward O'Hara museum, and the Seward House are very special historical places. Our city should be so proud of both of them!

Auburnians, please visit these treasures.

Janice Bartlett lives in Auburn. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

