Auburnian serving on board of Girl Scouts council

Katie MacIntyre, of Auburn, was named to the board of directors of the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council at its annual meeting held virtually this spring.

The board is the governing body for the council, which is chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA to administer the Girl Scouts Leadership Experience across 24 counties in New York and two in northern Pennsylvania. The board consists of lifelong Girl Scouts, community leaders, nonprofit and corporate executives and more.