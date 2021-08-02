Auburn's catalog houses: The 'Stickley bungalow'

One of the most popular house types found in Auburn based on mail-order plans (or copied from such catalog illustrations) are the homes that I call “Stickley bunglows,” since reform designer Gustav Stickley established the basic model of the type by 1905. They were copied by scores of catalog and mail-order house companies in subsequent decades.
The term “bungalow,” originally of Anglo-Indian origin (tracing back to one- or one-and-a-half-story dwellings in India), was applied to homes of that size by professional architects in America in the late 19th century. The ﬁrst dwelling given that name here was published in The American Architect and Building News in 1880. As such, designs were developed in 1895 to 1905, and they took on special characteristics: They used natural materials, notably stone and shingles; were painted in “natural earth hues"; and often had more ﬂee-ﬂowing plans. They came to symbolize life lived “in harmony with nature.”
One of the most inﬂuential designers of the early 20th century who propounded this philosophy and style (in furniture as well as buildings) was Gustav Stickley of New York City. His inﬂuential magazine, The Craftsman, featured designs for bungalow dwellings beginning in 1904. One of his earliest models of his typical bungalow mode was published in the February 1905 issue. The origins of the style included Dutch homes of the 18th century in the Hudson Valley. This 1905 design shows his love of natural materials and “earth” colors: The ﬁrst story is of random-ashlar stonework, with the second story and roof shingled. The ample front porch, an “outdoor room,” was a major feature.
Stickley also published his magazine’s house designs in books. An original 1909 volume contained a sticker stating: “Architects’ drawings of 30 of the houses illustrated and described in this book have been made, and are in stock at the ofﬁce of THE CRAFTSMAN. To anyone sending us $3.00 for a year’s subscription ... we will send blue-prints of plans, elevations and detail drawing from which any one of these houses may be built.”
Of course, many other companies began to make variants of these popular and appealing designs — either as “kit” houses (like Aladdin, Sears or Bennett Homes) or as mail-order plans. While the Auburn home at 236 E. Genesee St., complete with appropriate “natural” paint scheme and a ﬂat-roofed dormer, was not built from the Stickley model depicted, it certainly followed one of the imitators of the Stickley style. A Sears model (The Glyndon) from 1918 was popular, as was one from the 1925 Standard Homes Catalog, page 54. There are many other good Auburn Stickley bungalows of this type, such as 162 Lake Ave. and 6 Linn Ave.; the one at 7 Swift St., ﬁnished in stucco, is especially “accurate.”
There were many variations of Stickley’s model. A popular version has a gabled dormer in the capacious roof protecting the porch. The home at 12 Lime Ave., with the lower story ﬁnished in stucco and shingles above, is quite close to Design 12591-B offered in the 1926 Home Builders Catalog, which also has stucco on its ﬁrst ﬂoor, and shingles on the second. There are many ﬁne examples of this house type in Auburn, such as at 31 Swift St. and 102 Walnut St.. Both of these also have projecting side bays, a popular bungalow feature.
One of the most successful Stickley-style bungalows in Auburn (and possibly a unique dwelling) is the home at 65 Grant Ave. Here, the sloped “protecting” roof with gabled dormer is only half of the composition: The right side has a gabled section — and indeed, gabled bungalows were another Stickley (and catalog company) specialty. The Grant Avenue home seems to have its original color scheme: The shingled lower story in rich terracotta red; the projecting side bay is another authentic feature. The similar Stickley composition, from 1911, called a Craftsman Cottage, is very much in the "naturalistic" mode: ashlar for the first story, and shingles for the upper portions and roof. Note that here the windows all have small-pane glazing (reflecting colonial models); the Auburn house retains that distinctive Stickley window treatment in its roof dormer. The design is probably from a mail-order plan directly inspired by Stickley's appealing models.
Architectural historian Dr. Daniel D. Reiff, a retired SUNY Fredonia distinguished service professor emeritus, lives in Auburn. His publication "Houses from Books: Treatises, Pattern Books, and Catalogs in American Architecture, 1738-1950, A History and Guide" (Penn State University Press, 2000), with over 750 illustrations, is available at Auburn’s Seymour Library.