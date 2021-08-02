Auburn's catalog houses: The 'Stickley bungalow'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stickley also published his magazine’s house designs in books. An original 1909 volume contained a sticker stating: “Architects’ drawings of 30 of the houses illustrated and described in this book have been made, and are in stock at the ofﬁce of THE CRAFTSMAN. To anyone sending us $3.00 for a year’s subscription ... we will send blue-prints of plans, elevations and detail drawing from which any one of these houses may be built.”

Of course, many other companies began to make variants of these popular and appealing designs — either as “kit” houses (like Aladdin, Sears or Bennett Homes) or as mail-order plans. While the Auburn home at 236 E. Genesee St., complete with appropriate “natural” paint scheme and a ﬂat-roofed dormer, was not built from the Stickley model depicted, it certainly followed one of the imitators of the Stickley style. A Sears model (The Glyndon) from 1918 was popular, as was one from the 1925 Standard Homes Catalog, page 54. There are many other good Auburn Stickley bungalows of this type, such as 162 Lake Ave. and 6 Linn Ave.; the one at 7 Swift St., ﬁnished in stucco, is especially “accurate.”