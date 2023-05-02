Forestry expert Walt Aikman will present "Growing Auburn's Future Forest" at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 11, in the cinema of Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn.
The event is a discussion about people, climate change and the urban forest.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or auburnny.gov/urbanforestry.
