The E. John Gavras Center in Auburn held its annual Moving Up Day on Thursday at the Hilton Garden Inn, recognizing 45 3- and 4-year-olds.

The students, all wearing blue caps and gowns donated by Casella Waste Management, were recognized by family, friends and Gavras staff with certificates acknowledging they had met the requirements to move up to either universal prekindergarten or kindergarten.

In a news release, Gavras community liaison Bob Padula thanked the family and friends of the preschoolers for trusting the center with their children during their formative years.

"It is extremely rewarding to watch the progress that our students make during the school year," he said.

The following year-end awards were also presented:

Teacher of the Year : Kassandra Cioffa

: Kassandra Cioffa Para-professional of the Year : Natasha Jack-Hanlin

: Natasha Jack-Hanlin Wrap Care Employee of the Year : Tina Bushnoe

: Tina Bushnoe Day Hab Employee of the Year : Kim Osborne

: Kim Osborne Therapist of the Year : Ashley Daul

: Ashley Daul Family of the Year : James Benham and Amanda Oenski

: James Benham and Amanda Oenski Neighbor of the Year : Landon McCarthy (Mozaic)

: Landon McCarthy (Mozaic) Community Cares Partner of the Year: Casella Waste

For more information, visit gavrascenter.com.