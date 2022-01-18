 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HOLIDAYS

Auburn's MLK Jr. celebration postponed to spring

MLK celebration

Master of ceremonies Jack Hardy greets those attending the Citywide Celebration of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 2018 at the Church of God in Christ in Auburn. 

 The Citizen file

The committee organizing the annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration announced that this year's celebration, the 47th, has been postponed to May or June.

The postponement is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The celebration was founded in 1975 by Bishop Willie Murray, of the Apostolic Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, and the late Revs. P.A. Johnson of Roosevelt Memorial Baptist Church, Robert E. Kelon of Thompson Memorial AME Zion Church, and Elder Oliver Agee Sr. of the Auburn First Church of God in Christ.

It serves as a fundraiser for a local scholarship in King's name.

For more information, visit revmlkjr.celebration.

