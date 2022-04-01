Auburn's MLK Jr. celebration rescheduled for May

The 47th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration in Auburn, postponed from its original date in January, will now take place at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 15.

The event will take place at the Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, 103 Fitch Ave., Auburn. It will also be available to livestream.

With the theme "The Struggles Continue: Our Voice, Our Vote," the event will highlight the work of previous generations in the fight for voting rights.

"From the words of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his address at the prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom — "Give Us the Ballot" — in 1957 to the current day of fighting voter suppression, we must stand in unity as brothers and sisters with one voice and one vote for all mankind," the event committee said in a news release.

The celebration will feature a keynote address by the Rev. Paris Price, pastor of the Harriet Tubman AME Zion Church in Auburn, as well as live music by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Choir directed by Dr. Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson. A community offering for the local King high school scholarship will be collected through Facebook.

The celebration was founded in 1974 by Bishop Willie Murray, of the Apostolic Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, and the late Revs. P.A. Johnson of Roosevelt Memorial Baptist Church, Robert E. Keylon of Thompson Memorial AME Zion Church, and Elder Oliver Agee Sr. of the Auburn First Church of God in Christ.

For more information, visit facebook.com/RevMLKJr.Celebration.

