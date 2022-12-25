Auchampaugh: A Christmas Tree ornament story

My daughter recently purchased a box of six Christmas ornaments at a local thrift store. She knew what she was buying, for they were old and very collectible. Even the box was valuable. The glass bulbs in soft colors were nestled in the brown cardboard container. I began another journey of discovery.

The metal caps on the bulbs said, “Shiny Brite.” They were made in the Corning Glass works in the 1950s. Many decorated Christmas trees in area homes today must have these treasured glass balls in the many different styles such as lantern shapes, white embossed designs by using crushed mica. These ornaments have been saved over the years. There were also bells and reflectors.

The Shiny Brite history is very interesting. Lynne has only one bulb that was made during World War II. Metal was not available for the hooks and caps. Her ornament has the original paper cap and string hanger. It is featured here in the picture provided.

The history of Shiny Brite begins during World War I and a German named Max Echardt. He was born in 1890 in Germany. He had a factory in Oberland where his relatives and other employees hand painted the glass balls. He and his brother Ernest were in the glass ornament business. There was even an office in New York City on Broadway. Max emigrated to the United States in the late 1920s.

He founded the Shiny Brite company in 1937, and with another world war eminent, he realized the glass balls could no longer be hand painted at his factory in Germany. The name was inspired by his use of silver nitrate in the clear balls to make them shiny.

He sought the help of the Corning Glass Co., which had an office in New York City. Part of his contract with Corning was he would guarantee sales. In New York City in 1939, the Woolworths Department Store ordered 235,000 of the glass ornaments, and by 1940 Corning Glass was producing 400,000 glass ball ornaments.

Max founded a factory in New Jersey where the clear glass balls produced by Corning were painted and sold for two to 10 cents apiece. Not so today ... for these collectible Christmas ornaments can be found in antique stores fetching up to $30 each! Do you have a Shiny Brite ornament? Look for their name on the cap and the patriotic “Made in the U.S.A.”