Auchampaugh: A dangerous curve in Owasco village

A scarred and battered tree still stands at the corner of North Road and Route 38A. It is a survivor. Few people know its sad history. That intersection has changed, just as the Owasco village neighborhood has over the years. The tree grew once in the side yard of the beautiful, stately Victorian home of Linda Belding. Next to it was the home of Kenneth and Jessie Herrick. In front of these two houses was the state highway called Owasco Road, or Route 38A, featuring a sharp curve. A very dangerous sharp curve.

Newspaper accounts related the numerous accidents at that very intersection. How the many drivers “would miss the curve and strike the tree." This happened repeatedly. This was right in the middle of the village! The residents endured crashes in the night, mangled cars and the countless hurt and dying passengers in all kinds of weather in every season. Something had to be done. The original highway after the curve would go down past the village store, Denman’s Stand and the Catholic church, and turn left on what is now called Wiggins Road. This was the original direction the road took.

In 1955, the state informed the Belding and Herrick families they had to vacate their homes. A new state highway was planned. The new route was to travel and descend on the site of their two homes, going down the hill and bypassing the store, the church, Denman's Stand and Wiggins Road. All that would be left was the memories and the scarred tree.

Milo and I moved to Owasco in February of 1961. We saw the end of the new highway construction. The intersection at the top of the hill of Martin and Valentine roads now had high banks in the lawns in front of the houses where the road was cut and leveled down. I remember the endless dust created by the construction. It had to be hard for everyone.

My research for this article began when I found in Bertha Cuddeback’s scrapbook the double obituary of a young couple, James and Margaret Vinsonhaler, both aged 23 in 1946. They had been married only a few months. They were both killed at the curve when their car left the road and hit the tree. A single line in the obituary of this tragic young couple caught my attention. It said: “The site had many car accidents that happened on the curve when the vehicles left the highway and hit the tree.”

In Owasco Supervisor Ed Wagner’s office is a 1925 school district map. Rich Knaul and I looked at it, and the fateful intersection in Owasco village was clearly shown. I interviewed many people who would remember the old highway and especially the curve. I am grateful to Doug Herrick, Fred and George Groom, Shirley Swayne Barber, Diane Wiggins Dean, Charlotte Swan, Mable Townsend and Tom Brokaw for assisting me on the history.

Laurel Auchampaugh is the Owasco historian and can be reached at the Owasco Town Hall from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons or at historian@owascony.gov. Todd Gaglianese assisted with research and securing photos for this column.

