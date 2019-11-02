Commuters traveling Owasco Road could not help but see the busy activity at the Owasco Veterans Memorial Park during the month of October. Highway Superintendent Bob Bruno and his crew were busy finalizing the plans and his dream to complete the last stage of the memorial in time for Veterans Day. Weather permitting, the area began to take shape, revealing a gentle arc facing the 720 engraved pavers of our Owasco veterans with a 10-foot stationary brick sign. From backhoes to cement trucks, there was constant activity with the dedicated men working in mud and blowing leaves.
Bob would call me early each morning to say, “We are laying brick today,” or, “We are pouring cement today,” and finally, “We are installing the five flagpoles today”. These five flagpoles, representing the five branches of our military, were in storage at the town recycling center. They were donated by the Woodsmen of the World organization of Auburn. This organization has played a vital supporting role in the building of the park from the beginning. The town of Owasco thanks them for being such a help in creating this tribute and legacy.
Each paver engraved with a soldier's name has a story. John Leonard has been instrumental in recording the names in each of the 44 rows. He has worked tirelessly to do the names alphabetically and put them on our Owasco website. A laminated weather-protected viewer board will soon list the names and numbered row location to help the families and visitors find their soldier's location.
I would visit the site often and take pictures of the progress. Huge piles of dirt were removed to make a 10-inch depression for the concrete. I was there when the tall American flagpole was removed. Bob, driving his backhoe, lifted it 4 feet from the ground. It needed to have additional height so our American flag will fly high and proud above the service flags. What a commanding sight this will be along Owasco Road! Thank you Bob Bruno!
My words will be brief this month to allow space for some of these pictures.