Auchampaugh: A summer rescue in Moravia

This month I want to share with you all about a chance encounter with nature and the rescue of a baby robin. During one of our frequent violent July rainstorms with high winds, a baby bird fell from the nest. He was found wet and cold by my daughter in their yard in Moravia. Before the month was out, our whole family became involved in nurturing the little guy. It was a lesson in caring and determination to save the helpless robin.
My sister Louise was visiting from Florida and staying with Lynne and Scott. I would visit them for our planned day outings and shopping trips, and thus got involved with the rescue.
Her husband first went online and ordered “baby bird food," and they were soon feeding the nestling with the green mixture. They were using an eye dropper when I saw it for the first time a week later. The bird was thriving. He was introduced to meal worms they purchased along with the baby bird food. Lynne, soon, was buying fishing bait of nightcrawlers, too. The little guy would chug them down.
It was good that the store in Owasco village and the gas station at the foot of Owasco Lake had bait for sale. Their bait helped to save his life. We watched short video clips online about robin rescues to educate us how to continue the care and eventual return him back to the wild.
At first, his insistent chirping kept them busy day and night. They took turns feeding him. His substitute home was in a foam cooler lined with grass. His feathers were growing. He ate more and more. This was evident when his little spotted brown breast gradually turned orange as he grew.
I would extend my hand and he would hop on my finger and chirp. He was soon found clinging to the top rim of the cooler as he flopped and practiced flying up and out of his home.
They moved him into the master bath, where they could control his activity by shutting the door. (Their Chesapeake Bay retriever, Hattie, would have scooped him up — after all, Hattie is a "bird dog"!) The room had a skylight that showed the passing clouds and blue sky above, plus a window and screen where he could hear the other birds outside.
Did his chirping attract other robins?
They soon realized he was ready to leave their care. Scott found him flying to perch next to him on the sink while he shaved. The pesky robin even joined Lynne in the shower. She knew he wasn’t afraid to explore where they were or what they were doing.
It was time to let him be free.
A week ago, in the quiet of the early evening, we went outside and sat on the deck by the dog kennel. Lynne let the robin out and he flew to the grove of trees next to the driveway. He began chirping and soon we could hear other birds come, and many bird sounds back and forth from the trees. Lynne called him and held his blanket, but he didn’t come back to us. Lynne returned later and called thinking when he got hungry, he would come to her. She saw and heard nothing.
All that night I worried about him. Was he hungry? Did the other birds around him feed him? Was he alone and safe? I need not have worried. This proof was told to me the next day. A friend took his cellphone with a clip of me with the bird on my hand to his back garden grotto. He sat and played the video. He told me soon, seven adult robins were divebombing him, attracted to the distress calls of a baby robin! Seven robins answered his chirping on the video!
So we believe all those bird sounds around him the night we set him free were adult birds who came to help our baby robin adjust to the outdoors. Lynne had brought him outside for several days before we released him. She even set him on the grass. All of this was familiar to him.
I wonder if he will remember us and stay around their home, and even come back next year? Will he be strong enough to fly south with the others? I will always remember this summer and his rescue.
Laurel Auchampaugh is the Owasco historian and can be reached at the Owasco Town Hall from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons or at historian@owascony.gov.