Auchampaugh: A summer rescue in Moravia

I would extend my hand and he would hop on my finger and chirp. He was soon found clinging to the top rim of the cooler as he flopped and practiced flying up and out of his home.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They moved him into the master bath, where they could control his activity by shutting the door. (Their Chesapeake Bay retriever, Hattie, would have scooped him up — after all, Hattie is a "bird dog"!) The room had a skylight that showed the passing clouds and blue sky above, plus a window and screen where he could hear the other birds outside.

Did his chirping attract other robins?

They soon realized he was ready to leave their care. Scott found him flying to perch next to him on the sink while he shaved. The pesky robin even joined Lynne in the shower. She knew he wasn’t afraid to explore where they were or what they were doing.

It was time to let him be free.