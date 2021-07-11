Auchampaugh: A visit to Boldt Castle in Alexandria Bay

On a pleasant day in September 2020, my daughter and I traveled to Alexandria Bay in the Adirondacks to visit Boldt Castle. We wore our plastic face shields and kept a safe distance from the other tourists. We were in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus had seriously affected tourism, not only in New York state but our whole country and world. There was no crowding on our Uncle Sam Boat Tour and visit to the island.

Lynne had visited the year before and was impressed to see the beautiful floral landscaping treatments surrounding the stone castle, walkways and formal gardens. It impressed her so much to see each flower bed labeled by type of flower — and the surprise revelation that they were provided by Dickman Farms of Owasco! She thought to herself, “Mom's going to have to see this!”

I was enthralled. The moment I departed the boat and walked the long brick-paved walk to the castle, a long bed of sturdy, burgundy-veined coleus greeted me. They were the tall variety (14 inches high) and tucked among them was the card announcing, “provided by Dickman Farms, Auburn, New York.” I spent the afternoon taking pictures and making a mental note to try some of their floral combinations.