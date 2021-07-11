Auchampaugh: A visit to Boldt Castle in Alexandria Bay

On a pleasant day in September 2020, my daughter and I traveled to Alexandria Bay in the Adirondacks to visit Boldt Castle. We wore our plastic face shields and kept a safe distance from the other tourists. We were in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus had seriously affected tourism, not only in New York state but our whole country and world. There was no crowding on our Uncle Sam Boat Tour and visit to the island.
Lynne had visited the year before and was impressed to see the beautiful floral landscaping treatments surrounding the stone castle, walkways and formal gardens. It impressed her so much to see each flower bed labeled by type of flower — and the surprise revelation that they were provided by Dickman Farms of Owasco! She thought to herself, “Mom's going to have to see this!”
I was enthralled. The moment I departed the boat and walked the long brick-paved walk to the castle, a long bed of sturdy, burgundy-veined coleus greeted me. They were the tall variety (14 inches high) and tucked among them was the card announcing, “provided by Dickman Farms, Auburn, New York.” I spent the afternoon taking pictures and making a mental note to try some of their floral combinations.
One of the pictures shown with this column features an employee/horticulturist grooming a bed opposite the coleus. We visited with him. Lynne told me afterwards that she thought that I would spend most of my visit to the castle looking at the architecture and room treatments displaying the fashion of the late Victorian era. She was surprised at the time I took outside among the flowers. Oh, I was happy.
I thought of growing up in 1943 at the end of South Hunter Avenue surrounded by Dickman fields. During the war, I spent hours as a young child playing in the shade of the Dickman woods.
As a teenager, I worked for Carl and Herm Dickman. It was a truck farm then, 70 years ago, growing squash, cauliflower and cabbage. Their fields from Oakridge Road expanded to Owasco Road and Swarthout Road. I tied cauliflower, hauled squash, weeded and hoed, and even raked the soil for the new lawn and house of Dr. Mapes on Oakridge Road. I worked as a 14-year-old, and the Dickman fields I worked in are now the greens of the Owasco Country Club golf course. The burgeoning development and building of homes after World War II now are on those fields all along Oakridge and Owasco roads.
Dickman Farms continues after 110 years. Since 1903, it is a fifth generation family business. To quote the website: “In 1978, Dickman Farms established relations with Ball Seed Company as a supplier. Since 1997, Dickman Farms has operated as an exclusive supplier and rooting station to the Ball Horticultural Company producing young plants, shipping 120,000 liner trays throughout the Northeast, mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Midwest and Canada. Finished annuals and perennials are shipped daily to independent garden centers.”
Please visit dickmanfarms.com, and also take a virtual tour of Boldt Castle.
Laurel Auchampaugh is the Owasco historian and can be reached at the Owasco Town Hall from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons or at historian@owascony.gov.