My daughter Lynne and I drove to Frankfort, Kentucky, to meet up with our Cosine cousins, all 23 of them, on Sept. 12-16. We were descendants of the Rev. Cornelius Cosine, the first minister of the Dutch Reformed Church of Conewago. The event was called “The Low Dutch Cousins Gathering.” We also planned to represent other Owasco pioneer families who had relatives travel to Daniel Boone's territory by wagon train in 1780. They were the brothers, sisters and cousins of our Owasco pioneers. They left their relatives in Conewago, Pennsylvania, to become settlers in the wilderness and safety of forts and stations along the Kentucky River.
There were constant Indian raids from several tribes, including the capture of helpless girls and young men who were sold into bondage, causing stress for all. The settlers feared taking the Indian trails, where they were surrounded and killed by Indians. The Indians waited in the forest to ambush the helpless groups trying to reach the safety of the forts. Squire Boone invited the Conewago group to come and settle on his land, hoping the presence of more settlers would provide much-needed added security from the Indians.
It was not to be. The Westerfield Massacre at their campsite at 3 a.m. on an early summer morning in 1783 was one of the most brutal attacks. Few people escaped to the safety of the fort five miles away. Survivors ran through the woods in the dark; one mother hid her children in the trunk of a fallen tree. Those back at the campsite watched in horror as their families were butchered and scalped, knowing it would soon be their fate. The leader of the group was a big man by the name of Hendrick Banta. He weighed over 300 pounds and it was recorded by a survivor that the Indians thought he was a giant, and after his murder, three of them put on his great coat and danced around the fire.
I realized from this history why the Owasco pioneer families waited 10 years to travel from Conewago to the “lake country” of Owasco. Surely they had received news by letter of the constant Indian raids on their relatives in Kentucky. They waited until 1793 to come here. The Sullivan campaign ordered by President George Washington was to purge this area of the Native Americans who were persecuting the settlers along the Cherry Valley. Once this order was executed, the land opened up for settlement. This area was heavily forested, and Indian trails were the only roads. It is recorded the Conewago wagon train in the spring of 1793 encountered unfinished roads. On their journey north, the Owasco pioneers would stop and help clear the stumps in sections to open up the roads so the wagons could travel on.
In Kentucky, our group took a bus tour on Monday, Sept. 15, to participate in the dedication and unveiling of a historic marker on the Westerfield Massacre site sponsored by the Dutch cousins organization. Malcom Banta and his son were on the crowded bus. Both were strapping big men, well over 6-foot-4 and broad-shouldered. I could not help but think of their history and heritage as we traveled the route his family took so long ago.
There were 19 states represented on the bus, 80 cousins for the “gathering.” We called out our location and during the “sharing” time, I went forward and recited my poem about the building of the Owasco Reformed Church, called “That Old Tree.” Lynne and I represented so many families. I thought of the Van Arsdale, Stryker, Covert, Loyster, Voorhees, Duryea and Cosine families of Conewago, Pennsylvania; Owasco, New York; and Frankfort, Kentucky. I was reminded of the old Carter family ballad, “Will the circle be unbroken? By and by Lord, By and by.”
Yes, the circle was complete.
Next month: The Dutch cousins meet at The Old Mud in Harrodsburg, Kentucky.