Auchampaugh: Celebrating 100 years with Howard Cuddeback

St Patrick’s Day was always a special day for Howard Cuddeback. It was on March 17, 1920, that he was born in Auburn City Hospital. Howard's mother, Bertha (Badman) Cuddeback, chose to have her baby born in the hospital rather than at their home, as was the custom 100 years ago. She and her husband, Earl, lost a son named Erwin a few years before. Bertha had always thought the loss of her baby was caused by a midwife's care during the delivery. The couple had lost a daughter, Dorothy, too at birth, and the mother bravely decided to have the rest of her eight children in a hospital.

Howard was the youngest son with six sisters and an older brother, Alfred Cuddeback. His sisters names were Nellie (Jack) Powers, Mable (Kenneth) Powers, Peggy (Irene)(Robert) Powers, Evelyn Myers, Virginia Covert and Nettie Vile. The family home where the eight children were raised is now the residence of his son, Steven, and his wife, Terri.

Longevity does run in the family as his sister Evelyn lived to be 99.

One of today's pictures with three of their daughters shows Howard and Helen Cuddeback on Jan. 10, 2020, on their 78th wedding anniversary.