Auchampaugh: Coping with COVID-19, part three

The New York state historian in early March suggested that we keep information about the COVID-19 pandemic. We had no knowledge that this virus that began in China would disrupt all our lives worldwide for several months. The shutdown of businesses, restaurants, churches, schools and even local and national travel affected all of us. Main streets across America looked bleak and forlorn with no traffic and no people. Schoolyards and playgrounds were silent and empty. Churches held services on line and their pastors preached to a digital camera and empty pews. Shoppers kept a respectful distance in grocery stores.
With true resilience and courage, we Americans adjusted to the changes in our lives. We “sheltered at home,” we practiced “social distancing,” and we even became accustomed to wearing ”face masks.” Those who were in contact with a COVID-19 patient were in mandatory quarantine.
In April, I asked my friends and family on Facebook to share with me and The Citizen's readers, “How I coped during the COVID-19 crisis.” Thirty-five people from 19 states across the United States responded, one from Japan.
In May, I shared experiences written by three college students from the area studying abroad. They were in Seoul, South Korea, London and Italy when the pandemic appeared there. This was in late February. Their different colleges cancelled their abroad programs and the three girls came home to safety and worried family in early March.
Thus, I had heard from adults in 19 states, and three young teens overseas. The articles began to appear as a series on the pandemic. I continued to save everything I could as the death toll continued to rise, soon reaching over 3 million worldwide. I followed Gov. Cuomo each day at 11 a.m. reporting on the illness and the sick in New York state. I kept the statistics each day and was shocked to hear 779 people died in hospitals in New York City in one day in early April. Each day, the death counts were documented from other states — New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and Florida.
New York state had the highest death statistics over the last three months, as they began to include the ever-mounting deaths in nursing homes. This week, the number of deaths nationwide in the United States is over 110,000.
My files on the pandemic were filling one drawer of a filing cabinet. I was saddened to think so many of the sick and dying did not have a family member near them in their final hours to say goodbye. Many who were on ventilators succumbed to the illness. To be issued a ventilator was a death sentence. Public funerals and calling hours were canceled, and burials were viewed by family only. I followed the Cayuga County Health Department's reporting closely. They reported the first death was of a farm worker outside the city. Later reporting said many cases in quarantine also farm workers in Scipio. I was concerned, and dared not tell my family because I stood in line at the grocery store while two Guatemalan farm workers had three full carts in front of me. Were they part of the deceased man’s crew? I waited and worried the 14 days to see if I was exposed.
I wanted to conclude this series by listening to the children describe how they endured. It was the Rev. Timothy Brinkerhoff who suggested, “Ask the children.”
I asked young Matthew Murphy what he thought. Lynne and I saw him riding his four-wheeler under the watchful eye of his dad, who was on another four-wheeler, on Saturday. Matthew is a bright, energetic youngster. It clearly shows these traits in his remarks.
• "I miss school only cause I miss seeing my friends."
• "I feel horrible about social distancing. No baseball or soccer and no tennis camp this summer! I want to play tennis!"
• Sad about no Sunday school with Lynne S.
• "I feel kind of great, but horrible at the same time, I like being able to do things when I want but we do school every morning for three hours and have Zoom meetings."
Laurel Auchampaugh is the Owasco historian and can be reached at the Owasco Town Hall from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons or at historian@owascony.gov.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!