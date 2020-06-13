Auchampaugh: Coping with COVID-19, part three

Thus, I had heard from adults in 19 states, and three young teens overseas. The articles began to appear as a series on the pandemic. I continued to save everything I could as the death toll continued to rise, soon reaching over 3 million worldwide. I followed Gov. Cuomo each day at 11 a.m. reporting on the illness and the sick in New York state. I kept the statistics each day and was shocked to hear 779 people died in hospitals in New York City in one day in early April. Each day, the death counts were documented from other states — New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and Florida.

My files on the pandemic were filling one drawer of a filing cabinet. I was saddened to think so many of the sick and dying did not have a family member near them in their final hours to say goodbye. Many who were on ventilators succumbed to the illness. To be issued a ventilator was a death sentence. Public funerals and calling hours were canceled, and burials were viewed by family only. I followed the Cayuga County Health Department's reporting closely. They reported the first death was of a farm worker outside the city. Later reporting said many cases in quarantine also farm workers in Scipio. I was concerned, and dared not tell my family because I stood in line at the grocery store while two Guatemalan farm workers had three full carts in front of me. Were they part of the deceased man’s crew? I waited and worried the 14 days to see if I was exposed.