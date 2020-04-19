Auchampaugh: How I coped during the COVID-19 crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The picture shown with this column was taken in my library/computer room. It shows just one wall that contains my 50-year collection of books on the history of America. The spirit of American families, during difficult times, is recorded in these books. And, as a young nation, how we have emerged. They share our patriotism, faith, strengths, failures, humor, dismay, disappointments and values, which have been saved in these books for us, by others, for reference. Can we learn from history?

I was at a loss on how to write about the current pandemic that is sweeping across our nation, beginning across the ocean in another country. An evil virus has raised its ugly head that now covers our whole world. Thousands are perishing. New words are used in our everyday vocabulary: “PPE (short for personal protective equipment), shelter in place, social distancing and contact surveillance, to name a few. Slogans shout “stay safe, stay home” to remind us to adhere to the self-isolation and quarantine required of us to protect our health, and especially the health of others.

In the future, what will the records say on how we coped? I turned to my friends and family, far and near. Here are their responses: