Auchampaugh: How I coped during the COVID-19 crisis

The picture shown with this column was taken in my library/computer room. It shows just one wall that contains my 50-year collection of books on the history of America. The spirit of American families, during difficult times, is recorded in these books. And, as a young nation, how we have emerged. They share our patriotism, faith, strengths, failures, humor, dismay, disappointments and values, which have been saved in these books for us, by others, for reference. Can we learn from history?
I was at a loss on how to write about the current pandemic that is sweeping across our nation, beginning across the ocean in another country. An evil virus has raised its ugly head that now covers our whole world. Thousands are perishing. New words are used in our everyday vocabulary: “PPE (short for personal protective equipment), shelter in place, social distancing and contact surveillance, to name a few. Slogans shout “stay safe, stay home” to remind us to adhere to the self-isolation and quarantine required of us to protect our health, and especially the health of others.
In the future, what will the records say on how we coped? I turned to my friends and family, far and near. Here are their responses:
• Mary Gilmore: "I’m coping so similar to you; I have a brother in Washington state, my husband's sister in Texas. My siblings in Florida, daughter in Virginia, grandson in virginia, granddaughter in Vermont, with family here in New York state all in touch. Often think how fortunate we are when I realize in the covered wagon days, they left home and perhaps were never heard from again, or if there were letters, few and far between. Now we can be in touch daily. Niece in Ohio, Nephew in georgia. How separated we are, but again knowing they are all OK is wonderful! We sure are all in this together!"
• Cynthia Byxbee (Kentucky): "So good to see your smiling face. In Kentucky, I have been working on genealogy and canning since all our heritage societies have cancelled their conferences."
• Janice Bartlett (Virginia): "Staying inside, Enjoying the time with my family, exercising, calling friends, and keeping my mind active."
• Stacy Benesch (Skaneateles): "Eating ... working at home is not what it is cracked up to be. I am a grazer and at home, way to much food available. Probably gained 20 pounds before going back to work."
• Lynne Auchampaugh Stenberg (Moravia): "I’ve been happily spending countless hours on Ancestry researching my father’s line ... complicated by 13 spelling variations. I’m not minding the stay-at-home orders at all, but daily strongly reminding my independent and stubborn mother to do so as well."
• Andrea Birbilis (Auburn): "I have kept busy sewing masks for people that needed them, painting patio furniture, cleaning and painting a porch, and baking a lot of goodies."
• Leon and Cindy Jessie (Owasco): "Spending our time working on family tree and visiting relative’s gravestones. Cleaning them and recording info. Keeping the social distancing as they are all 6 feet below us!"
• Joann Garcia Ingles (Florida): "I spend my time doing much-needed work around the house and I spend my Fridays at the food bank bagging food for people. Oh yeah, I spend some time every morning in prayer."
• Louise Foster (Florida): "I have been busy during the stay home crisis. Planting flowers."
• Ann Hicks (Auburn): "I made fudge and coffee cake."
• Bernice Davia (Owasco): "I have been baking lot also and freezing it."
• Beverly Coleman Sayles (Victory): "Me too!"
• Pamela Heffernan (Owasco): "I've been watching all the movies I had previously recorded. Turner Classic Movies has the best, even black and white. For two hours I lose myself in the movie. Nothing else exists during that time."
• Deborah Martin-Plugh (Pennsylvania): "Since we moved into a historic property ... an old milk barn rehabbed, we needed to do some work. I chose to rehab the gardens. Yanking out years of growth and discovering lovely plantings and giving them new life. There’s something about digging in the dirt. And ... we added a new beehive! Must be my in my genes! Good old Finger Lakes farm genes!"
• Tina Vande Slunt (Virginia): "Here in Norfolk, Virginia, the military are reporting regularly and maintaining safety and security protocols. Students attend school via Google Meet and complete assignments online. In our free time, we sew masks for our military community, 3-D-print tension relievers to protect ears from elastic rubs and work on various home improvement projects."
• U.S. Navy Lt. and Wasp ship chaplain Derek Vande Slunt (Virginia): "I have continued to care for my sailors and my ship. Our work schedules are shifted and our plans for underway times are adapting. We are screening every one before they can board the ship to keep the ship healthy. We will still get underway this spring and summer, as we are medical backup to the Comfort and we are the hurricane response ship on the East Coast. Blessings to you and the Owasco crew. Easter is happening very differently than normal."
• Al Pola (Skaneateles): "I make sure my wife and kids know how much I love them every day. Then I make sure my students know how much I care about them. Stay strong, healthy and safe!"
• Terry Denman (Moravia): "Music and dancing in the living room with lots of exercise and jokes from Dave!"
• Sharon Ryder Williams (Owasco): "Making cards for holidays, so when the holiday gets here I’m ready."
• David Ruetsch (Albany): "Just staying in our home. Not going out, only to buy food once a week and go for walks, but when I do I wear a face mask and don’t go near people!"
• Bonnie Filkins Mountford (Scott): "Staying home. Making masks, even sent some of my masks to Ohio for my sister in-law, who works in the front line. Cleaning, yard work, making cards and doing my first ever virtual online workshop!"
• Pamela Ruestch English (Liverpool): "Working on genealogy, and sewing, also started some flower seeds."
• Debra Prine Sanburn (Owasco): "Mom and I have been baking. Today we made hot cross buns. It was my first time working with yeast. I enjoyed kneading the dough. Mom said I did great. We had fun."
• Kathy Oughterson (Auburn): "I have taken the time to organize old pictures and memorabilia. Going through things I have saved from family that has passed away. It has been bittersweet to have the time to reflect on these things! The kids have been working on school work and Tony built a new office in the basement."
• Lorrie Gleason (Owasco): "Schooling with grandkids."
• Carol Webster Jeltema (Michigan): "Reading the Bible, scrapbooking, working on a baby sampler, cooking, walking outside a lot."
• USMC Corp. Joey McIntyre (Japan): "Being in Japan, we’ve been locked down to base. I’ve been keeping busy with conducting physical training for several hours a day and studying for college when I come back stateside."
• Walt Aikman (Auburn): "Woodworking and invasive plant pulling."
• Linda Eldred (Owasco): "I am organizing drawers, sorting, getting rid of, all things I needed to do anyways! LOL."
• Christine Whipple (Owasco): "We are going for walks and bike rides every day. Going to Emerson Park to walk around the lake has been so refreshing. Also enjoying family time has been a blessing."
• Christine Fuller (Auburn): "I'm working full-time as usual at the hospital. I come home tired and stay alone in my home, doing what needs to be done. Get outside with my animals when I am able."
• Marey Ersek Lazanis (South Carolina): Alcohol! Lots of it!
• Joanne O'Conner (New York City): Finding a can of lima beans expired in 2007 and threw them out. Finding a jar of mustard way, way back in the fridge that had expired in 2015. It was perfect on my grilled cheese sandwich.
• Laurel Auchampaugh (Owasco): "Aren't these great everyone? What are each of you are doing, by caring and sharing? We’re all in this together!"
Laurel Auchampaugh is the Owasco historian and can be reached at the Owasco Town Hall from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons or at historian@owascony.gov.
