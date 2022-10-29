Auchampaugh: How Owasco became Tree City USA

There is an award plaque dated 2019 from the Arbor Day Foundation hanging in the town hall on Bristol Avenue in Owasco. Underneath it are two leaves with the dates 2020 and 2021. A picture of the award is shown with this column.

A search on the web shows the following statement from the foundation: “The Arbor Day Foundation is celebrating 50 years of tree planting since 1972. To inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. And that simple mission has had a global impact. The foundation has grown over the last 50 years to become the largest member nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees. And in that time, we have worked with members, supporters, and a strong network of partners to plant and distribute 500 million trees worldwide."

Town Supervisor Edward Wagner showed the award to me, and when I asked him “What did Owasco need to do to receive it?” he suggested I talk with Walt Aikman. I had a pleasant discussion with Walt, and he answered my question.

Owasco was awarded the Arbor Day Tree City USA award by meeting the following criteria, Walt explained.

The recognition is given to municipalities who demonstrate the following commitment to plant and care for trees:

1. The town would draft a tree ordinance

2. The town would establish a tree committee or board. Walt Aikman staffed this committee and provided technical support.

3. The town would provide dedicated funding for this project, and tree care.

Walt told me the town has met these goals, and established the goal of planting 12 trees in two planting seasons in the spring and fall.

Nov. 5 is the next planting scheduled.

It is Indian Summer now in our area. The streets and avenues in Owasco are lined with mature trees ablaze in fall color. Speaking of celebrating trees, another picture with this column has a special meaning to me. In 1968, it was just a whip of a potted tree in a gallon plant container. It stood in front of the bridge in our backyard.

A bridge? Let me explain.

The Owasco Reformed Church sponsored two Girl Scout troops. The Brownie group leaders, Joanne Mathews and Hulda Morgan, were preparing their 19 girls for the Brownie fly-up ceremony. It featured a bridge as part of the ceremony, designating the girls cross over into the Junior Girl Scout level. Their new leaders welcomed them as they descended the ramp.

I needed a bridge, and my congenial husband, Milo, built it with a 5-foot ramp up and down and a 6-foot center section. Milo knew the girls would be walking up and over it, so he lined it with bricks. After the ceremony, we have the combined troops' picture standing on the bridge. Merle La Fever and I were the leaders of the new Junior Girl Scouts.

Those girls in the two troops are grandmothers now. It was over 50 years ago. Their fly-up tree is magnificent, and it has grown to full maturity just as the girls have. I invite them to drive by on Martin Road and see it in our side yard (before it loses its orange leaves).

The girls are Ann Albring, Lynne Auchampaugh, Susan Barber, Lynn Bevier, Karen Brokaw, Cathy Fuller, Dawn Jackson, Cindy La Fever, Cindy Morgan, Patty and Theresa Reilley, Denise Swan, Darlene Taylor, Dariel and Georgia Young, Sherry Mathews, Connie Edmunds, Pam Townsend, Laurie Brokaw and Carol Webster. I have fond memories each time I see their tree.