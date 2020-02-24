Auchampaugh: Lafayette's visit and William H. Seward in 1825

At the Ward O’Hara museum on the evening of Feb. 13, I asked the Rev. Timothy Brinkerhoff of the Owasco Reformed Church to come forward and read Mr. Seward’s description of that historic morning walk on Onondaga Hill. I must have chosen the reader of this emotional dialog wisely, for when Pastor Tim finished, he received resounding applause from the large audience of history seekers who filled the room all the way to the back wall. Here is what he read from Mr. Seward:

I had not even then a high appreciation of Free Masonry, nor did I understand what claim that order to the prominent position which was conceded to it in this and in like political and social demonstrations. The mystery was cleared up, though not with an increase of my respect for the fraternity, when Gad Bennett, a Tinsmith and Master of the Lodge, still wearing his apron of the previous days celebration, upon hearing Lafayette approached and said, “Yes, Lafayetty, this is a fine country; it is a great country, and we owe it all to you LaFayetty. You gave it to us or we would not have had it. We are glad to see you LaFayetty. You are a Royal Arch Mason LaFayetty and so am I. You are our brother, and all Masons are glad to see you, LaFayetty.