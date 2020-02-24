Auchampaugh: Lafayette's visit and William H. Seward in 1825

It was a privilege for me to participate in the Martha Shaw Harvesting History series at the Ward W. O’Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum Feb. 13. I was the second presenter in the 2020 monthly lineup, following the Jan. 9 presentation by Jeff Ludwig, the director of education at the Seward House Museum. His talk was "The 'Next' Mr. Seward of South Street."
While researching my program in preparation for the February meeting, I learned some interesting facts that tied in neatly with William H. Seward and Jeff’s discussion. What I found provided a dramatic, unknowing melding and resultant transition of both our talks in the Harvesting History Series.
William H. Seward was 24 when the Marquis de Lafayette came to Auburn on June 8, 1825. Auburn was then termed a “village,” and had 2,000 inhabitants. It was a hot day, registering 85 degrees at 8 a.m. Lafayette was due to arrive in our locale at 10 a.m. He was late from his lengthy visit to the Finger Lakes areas of Canandaigua, Geneva, Seneca Falls and Waterloo. His party arrived at 4 p.m. Enos T. Throop of Willowbrook and Owasco greeted him at Cayuga Bridge, and joined the party in their carriage as the official escort.
Another Owasco resident, Gen. Henry I. Brinkerhoff, was chief marshall in charge of the assembled militia in uniform, plus 200 master Masons of Lafayette Lodge No. 487 were waiting to greet him. With great ceremony, they all met the long line of carriages from the fairgrounds. Twenty-four cannons on the hill (the Indian mounds at Fort Hill) announced the arrival of our nation's guest.
Mr. Seward had been married just two years and lived with his wife in her father Judge Elijah Miller’s home on South Street. One of the festivities of the welcome was near their side yard. The dinner for 200 invited guests, including all of the living Revolutionary soldiers of Cayuga County, was held in “a field” behind the Western Exchange Hotel and adjacent to Judge Miller's home.
As a young lawyer, William was another member of the welcoming committee for Gen. Lafayette and his entourage. His turn as escort came when Lafayette reached Auburn. He was still with the Marquis and his son, George Washington Lafayette, at 11 p.m. following the ball. He rode with them on the long overnight ride to Skaneateles, Marcellus and Onondaga Hill, then down into Syracuse in the early morning of June 9.
The carriage they rode in was drawn by six beautiful chestnut horses provided by Mr. Sherwood, son of Skaneateles. All along their way, bonfires on the lake illuminated their passage, with cannons announcing their arrival. Candlelight in the windows of the homes gave a warm welcome.
At 5:30 in the morning of June 9, not wanting to disturb the populace of Syracuse so early, the party came to a halt on Onondaga Hill. Lafayette suggested he and William H. Seward take a walk in the early morning air for exercise. Mr. Seward wrote about this walk and talk between the two men in his autobiography.
When I read Mr. Seward’s words, I knew I could never do it justice; it needed a man to recite it.
At the Ward O’Hara museum on the evening of Feb. 13, I asked the Rev. Timothy Brinkerhoff of the Owasco Reformed Church to come forward and read Mr. Seward’s description of that historic morning walk on Onondaga Hill. I must have chosen the reader of this emotional dialog wisely, for when Pastor Tim finished, he received resounding applause from the large audience of history seekers who filled the room all the way to the back wall. Here is what he read from Mr. Seward:
And he keenly interrogated me as to the topography of the country. I pointed out to him the direction of Oswego, the course of the Oswego river, Onondaga and Oneida Lakes, the site of Fort Brewerton, Onondaga Castle, Onieda Castle, Oriskany, Fort Schuyler, and Fort Stanwix.
Lafayette expresses deep interest in these observations and adverted to the deep military events which had occurred at Fort Stanwix and Oriskany.
I had not even then a high appreciation of Free Masonry, nor did I understand what claim that order to the prominent position which was conceded to it in this and in like political and social demonstrations. The mystery was cleared up, though not with an increase of my respect for the fraternity, when Gad Bennett, a Tinsmith and Master of the Lodge, still wearing his apron of the previous days celebration, upon hearing Lafayette approached and said, “Yes, Lafayetty, this is a fine country; it is a great country, and we owe it all to you LaFayetty. You gave it to us or we would not have had it. We are glad to see you LaFayetty. You are a Royal Arch Mason LaFayetty and so am I. You are our brother, and all Masons are glad to see you, LaFayetty.
We returned down the hill in our carriages, and cannon thunders soon proclaimed the nation’s guest to the crowds who were awake and moving about the few streets of Syracuse.
I found out more information in my research. In 1837, Enos T. Throop was elected supervisor of the city of Auburn. He won over 69 votes ahead of William H. Seward. And Gad Bennett, the tinsmith, was listed further down the list as the “Sealer of Weights and Measures."
Laurel Auchampaugh is the Owasco historian and can be reached at the Owasco Town Hall from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons or at historian@owascony.gov.