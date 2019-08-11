I have been writing for years about the history and migration of 10 families who came to Owasco in Cayuga County on July 4, 1793, by wagon train from Conewago, Pennsylvania. They were true pioneers who cleared the forest, built cabins and churches. They farmed the area around Owasco Lake and flourished.
It has been such a pleasure to meet up with their descendants and share their history.
Over the years, these families have shared with me their family stories, Bible records, pictures and genealogy. Many articles about their proud heritage were shared with the public in The Citizen.
I can say today, with true humility, that the circle is now complete, for I can now tell the rest of the story.
Conewago is a place today known only in the heart, like Brigadoon. Two cemeteries are all that remain of this Dutch community originally from New Jersey. So many folks left the area, the community became extinct.
In 1783, a group of pioneers left for Daniel Boone’s territory in Kentucky. They built a community called Harrodsburg and, nearby, a mud meeting house that still exists today. Their family names were: Banta, Bergan, Bise, Blonk, Bruner, Brower, Covert, La Grange, Stryker, Seburn, Demont, Montford, Smock, Van Arsdale, Commingore, Cosine, Vaunuys, Carmine, Vanderveer, Voorhees, Aten and Demaree.
Ten years later, in 1793, a second group left Conewago for the "lake country” in central New York. These were the Owasco pioneer families totaling 82 people (not counting their slaves). Their names were: Brinkerhoff brothers (3), Bodine brothers (2), Van Tine (2), Dates, Johnson, Parsell and Loyster.
I recently wrote to Russell Gasarro, the archivist of the Reformed Church of America at New Brunswick Theological Seminary in New Jersey. I was looking for information on the Rev. Cornelius Cosine, a newly discovered ancestor. Dominee Cozine was the first minister of the Dutch Reformed Church of Conewago. Russell put me in touch with a website called Dutch Cousins, and a gentleman named James Cosine. He also provided me with the name of noted author Carolyn Leonard. They, like me, are descended from the Rev. Cozine. I have found my Dutch cousins!
The most exciting fact is that after this contact, the Conewago Kentucky and Owasco families can now meet after 236 years. On Sept. 12-16, there will be a Low Dutch Cousins gathering of the Kentucky descendants for a reunion at Frankfort and Harrodsburg. I am making plans to attend to represent the Owasco families.
The circle is complete. The heart goes home.