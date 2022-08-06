Auchampaugh: Memories of vacation Bible schools in Owasco

Has the oppressive heat of summer got you and your children down? Are your teens bored and missing their friends? These two situations can easily be solved by participating in the annual historic Owasco Reformed Church Vacation Bible School.

Running from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 15-19, children from ages 3 to sixth grade would be energized in the cool classrooms and making some really cool crafts! Teenagers are needed as teacher helpers and aids in outdoor recreation, crafts and lessons.

Co-directors Susan Haviland and Barbara Sliter and their many teachers will lead the students (now called explorers) to Adventure Island to discover the Bible-based Light of God. They will discover they need this light to reflect and strengthen them in their everyday journey to adulthood.

The community donates the refreshments of drinks and homemade and store cookies for snack time. These are always welcomed.

Parents will agree that the world today has many distractions and temptations. The families need a firm foundation as the old-time gospel hymn promises. Music Director Cindy Cuykendall teaches each class many rousing selections to be shared with their parents at the Friday night closing ceremony. This cherished time of sharing the gospel with children is remembered by many elderly adult members today.

I tried to discover the history of the Reformed Church Bible School. I interviewed an 83-year-old lady who remembers attending as a child in the upstairs of the sanctuary before the educational building of classrooms and large community room/kitchen was built.

Today in the museum, located upstairs is a jar in the bookcases holding the dirt from the first shovel for the educational building. Bible School Director Grace Parsell long ago in 1963 told how the children’s collection during Bible School week began the incentive to build.

The Rev. Marion Pennings was pastor then. And build they did.

Adventure Island Bible School is free. Registration will be held at 9 a.m. on Aug. 15 in the church. The Rev. Timothy James Brinkerhoff and the Bible school staff will be there to welcome you.