Auchampaugh: More on the infamous Owasco road curve

It has been very interesting researching and writing the history of the roads in the town of Owasco. I would like to share some of the feedback from Citizen readers. Tom Brokaw sent me three 1938 clippings from his mother’s scrapbook about two of the many accidents on the dangerous curve that once existed at North Road and Route 38A, complete with accompanying pictures of the mangled cars. Pat Kimber sent me the recollections of 94-year-old Robert Evans of Connecticut, who lived in the village near the curve. I followed up and interviewed Robert and he has shared his recollection.

Below are the many names of the injured from hitting the tree after the drivers failure to negotiate the curve. The repeated accidents prompted the state to finally remedy the danger after a recently married couple of three months, James and Margaret Vinsonhaler, were killed at the fatal site in 1946.

The Lake Life Citizen column of Jan. 23 showed the picture of the scarred tree that is still standing on the side of the road. New York state straightened the curved road in the late 1950’ by removing two family residences and rerouting the road. The new highway now descends straight downhill completely bypassing the Catholic church building, village store and other buildings. The intersection in the very center of the village was no longer a danger and the loss of life caused by human error. (I would like to add that speed is still a major factor. Just this week I read that in 2021, there were 38,000 deaths in the United States caused by automobile accidents.)

Near midnight in December 1938, a group of Binghamton residents were returning from a party. The driver, William Moeder, 33, missed the curve and struck the tree. The car continued forward and ended up in front of Van Duzers store. The Citizen showed several pictures of the demolished car that six people were riding in. Listed in critical condition and not expected to survive was Mrs. Louise Farlan. Other passengers in the car were Emery Cook 23, Ruth Farlan 20, Mrs. Bessie Hankinson, 36, and Wilbert Levin, 33.

Another picture from Mrs. Brokaw’s scrapbook was taken at another accident on the curve. It resulted in the automobile hitting the tree and showed the mangled car driven by Mrs. Dorothy Hill, 21. Passengers were Kenneth Hill, 23, Frances Tiffiniy, 23, and Gladys Weber, 17.

Pat Kimber sent me the typewritten recollections of 94-year-old Robert Evans of Bridgeport, Connecticut. He lived near the curve. I followed up and interviewed Robert and he shared his recollections of living in the village during the depression. His father was an electrical contractor. People couldn’t pay him for his work and the family had to make several moves as the economy worsened. Like all Americans at that time, they made do.

“On November 2, 1933, we moved to the Ammerman House in Owasco. My father got a job with the WPA, a Roosevelt program, working on the road that passed by our house. A pea vinery was located a few miles down the highway from our house and trucks filled with pea vines would pass our home and while going around the curve in the road, pea vines would sometimes fall off. We would scoot out and retrieve the vines and eat the raw peas.”

Rockefeller Road

A resident contacted me recently at the Owasco Town Hall with a request. She liked the last February column about Route 437, "The Shortest Road in New York State,” and asked I write something about her road, Rockefeller Road. The road crosses partly through the towns of Owasco, Niles and Moravia.

I immediately thought of the story told by none other than John Davidson Rockefeller as his first “money making venture.” As a young boy around 10, he found a nest of wild turkey eggs in the back field behind their home, which was located on what is now called Rockefeller Road. His mother, Eliza, told him he could keep them “if he cared for the turkeys when they hatched.” His father, William Rockefeller, was on the road with his wagon “selling goods” and gone from home for long intervals. His absence left the family to depend sometimes on her father, John Davidson, for assistance. He lived on Oak Hill Road.

John D. told how he nurtured that flock of turkeys and when mature, walked them the 2 miles down the road to the farmers market held in Moravia. He related how he used a stick to control them in his steep descent into the village. Today, when you drive along Rockefeller Road and descend the hill, think of that gangly, lanky adolescent boy and his precious flock of turkeys!

John D. would visit Moravia often, and eat at the local hotel. He often came to visit his little sister’s grave in the back of Selover Cemetery on Oak Hill Road next to his grandfather’s home. He traveled with an entourage of two cars. At the restaurant, the children would line up to meet him. He would give them each a dime with the admonition to be frugal with their money. There are seniors and families in Moravia today who still have and treasure the dime John D. gave them.

Laurel Auchampaugh is the Owasco historian and can be reached at the Owasco Town Hall from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons or at historian@owascony.gov. Todd Gaglianese assisted with research and securing photos for this column.

