This month, I received a homemade valentine from my friend Joanne, who hand-wrote the words, “I want to hold your hand,” from The Beatles' hit song. You know that February is American Heart Month.

This is my personal journey of hearing the heart story of others. I recently recovered from a successful heart surgery at St. Joseph's Hospital. These are the people who walked beside me and aided in my healing.

My daughter and I met volunteer Mike on all three visits, early at 6:30 a.m. in the morning. His 33-year role as a volunteer is to transport the cardiac patients to the second floor. He understood the many hallway mazes and different coded elevators. We asked what time his shift started, and he said he was an early riser and liked to get there early, usually around 5:30 in the morning. In 33 years, we wondered how many wheelchairs he has pushed through those halls.

Next we met Airrissala, who was my prep nurse for surgery. I marveled at her waist-long black braids. In asking her how long it took to grow it that length, she laughed and clarified that it was a weave, and that she was scheduled to have it be removed that day. She told me how long it takes her hairdresser as she efficiently inserted my IV tubes and ports. Later on the following week, she saw me enter for another round of tests, and immediately hugged me as I walked in. The third week, while in recovery, she stood at my side and held my hand as I asked about her new “locks."

The second visit we met Kim (No. 1), who shared with us how she had a personal revelation about her positive attitude, saying, “I asked myself one day, what kind of person would want to befriend me?” That gave Kim new perspective, and one that has influenced her nursing and serving others.

Later, on another visit, I met a second Kim, who helped wheel me to my overnight room.

At my age, for the first time, I had two male nurses, Mike and Jeremiah, at the first overnight stay. They carefully held closed my open-backed gown as I traveled to the restroom, but didn’t come in, to my relief. I think I surprised Jeremiah, whose name was biblical, with my early rise at 4 a.m. But he was right there as he scolded me for trying to independently walk around.

Terry, a nurse peppy and positive, shared with us her challenges in nursing school while raising an autistic son. Her profound statement will always resonate with me: “You can be a victim or a victor. I choose to be a victor.” She continued to share her current highlight, which was preparing her son for his first prom, and navigating the excitement he is experiencing. I later learned this dedicated nurse traveled to serve in Chicago hospitals during the pandemic. I regret I didn’t hear that story.

Quiet nurse Melissa, whose demeanor was very focused on her many tasks, came alive when I reached out and asked about her three pins that were attached to her ID card. I thought it was an award, but instead heard that is a hero’s pin. She visually brightened and said it was a special pin given to those who nursed others during the pandemic. Melissa traveled to a Washington, D.C., hospital and worked on a unit of critically ill Hispanic people. Although difficult and tiring, she said it was the most rewarding time for her, even after 30-plus years experience, to continue to learn different protocols from other hospitals. She said during rare breaks, she got to walk the entire length of the mall in the early morning hours, noticeably empty of people.

Christine was my 1:1 recovery nurse, moving from my side to the computer station, monitoring my heart after surgery. I had to lay flat and immobile for four hours, with Christine monitoring me directly for 1.5 hours. Without glasses and in my drugged state, I called her Cheryl many times, and she graciously answered every time. She laughed and held my hand and said she wished more patients were like me, as Arrrisasla and the second Kim whisked me away to the fifth floor in the new tower.

There I met nurse Alaam, who is even slighter than I am, and was from India. She shared about recently getting married and being a newlywed, and trying to find time between work to start her nursing master's. She hoped some day to visit the Taj Mahal. She also chided me about trying to walk without assistance.

With the shift change, I met Athena, whose name is Greek and means the goddess of war. She explained she was very Italian, and yes, made those yummy Christmas cookies. She shared a funny sewing story about her sons' reaction to her costume-making skills. Another shift, and professional nurse Alaam was back to discharge me.

Finally, I met a remarkable girl on the custodial staff making her rounds. I regret not getting her name, but what a life story. I collect stories and write them down. Her body was a walking work of art, covered with tattoos. At age 19, she brought her 70-year-old mother to her first tattoo parlor. I can’t image that culture shock. She showed me her legs covered with various flowers, each meaning something personal for friends. She has a small heart tat on her arm, replicated from her nephew’s 5-year-old drawing, and next to it room for a future drawing. She has a tattoo about the Navy ship Iowa, in which her brother and 47 others lost their lives from an explosion. Next to this ship are his dog tags. So many pictorial stories she displays. She promised me she would write down the meaning of each one, which is known only to her.

Finally, I would like to acknowledge my doctor and anesthesiologist, who provided intricate skill as well as support. Your long studies and hours in which you support patients in your care are greatly appreciated. Thank you!

I met a succession of caring staff that not only shared their healing gifts, but also glimpses of their hearts. Thank you all for a heartwarming experience.