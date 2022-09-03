Auchampaugh: Owasco neighbors win awards at New York State Fair

Two talented woodworkers from Owasco won first-place blue ribbons recently at the New York State Fair.

The Rev. Timothy Brinkerhoff and William Bullard live only several miles from each other, but met for the first time on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Harriet May Mills Art & Home Center in Syracuse.

Tim lives in the hamlet. His woodworking workshop is behind the church in the church barn. Bill lives just around the corner up on North Road. His expansive workshop is behind the home he built 18 years ago.

The men had come early to the fair, with their wives, to discover the results of the judging of their submissions in the arts and crafts divisions. Lynne and I had come with Tim and Lori Brinkerhoff. The crowds that would see the exhibit hadn’t arrived yet, and we were almost alone, surrounded by the handiwork of many New Yorkers, until Bill and Jan Bullard joined us.

I cannot express my emotion enough as we descended the carpeted ramp in the building to see the juried Director's Award selections greeting us. There was the Brinkerhoff secretary Tim had built, flanked by two beautiful quilts. Next to the blue ribbon on his desk was the Director's Award rosette.

These three items took center stage and became the first items the thousands of fairgoers would see over the 13-day run of the fair. Just around the corner, in another display booth, was the segmented wooden bowl that Bill had crafted in the MacKenzie-Childs pattern, and farther on was displayed the burl bowl he had shaped from a huge tree growth. Both Bullard bowls were award winners.

The pictures shown with this column are of both Tim and Bill. They are now no longer strangers.

I interviewed Bill Bullard for this article. When did he begin working with his hands? He was a teenager and worked building homes. His tireless work ethic was noticed by others. He confided that he advanced from grunt work to finish work on the many homes he has helped to build in the Syracuse area.

When he retired, he liked working with the burls he collects and turns into bowls. His home is full of his workmanship. I saw salad sets, large and small bowls of all sizes made of walnut, maple and butternut in many colors and delicate, defining grains. Every bowl is unique, which makes them very collectible. Many homes are graced with Bullard bowls. The name is inscribed on the bottom. They will become the cherished heirlooms of the future when purchased at the many craft shows they attend.

In the parsonage in the Owasco hamlet are the many family heirlooms that Timothy Brinkerhoff has made. Windsor dining chairs, a canopy four-poster bed, a dining room breakfront and corner cupboards, right down to a replica of the Brinkerhoff cradle with 2,000 burnished brads stretched over the burgundy leather. The original cradle is in the Museum of the City of New York.

In the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is the original 1705 Brinkerhoff secretary built for Joris Brinkerhoff, using six American native woods. They are cedar, cherry, maple, walnut, poplar and pine. Pastor Tim told me, “The Dutch were known for incorporating their religious faith into their maps, furniture, and books." Mr. Peter Kenny wrote about this trend in his article “The Ark of the Covenant” comparing early American furniture to the English William and Mary design.

Thus, the Brinkerhoff secretary features the tree of life, with extended climbing branches with circles of flower petals representing the Garden of Eden. Each side depicts a man and a woman, alluding to Adam and Eve. The repeated use of flower embellishments represents the family. All of this work is meticulously inlaid and shows the superior craftsmanship of the woodworker.

While researching for this article, I learned some new terms such as “fall front," “wood stringing” and “vine and berry design.” Mr. Kenny's term for the secretary/desk was "the Brinkerhoff scrutoir."

The Rev. Timothy Brinkerhoff obtained the measurements and picture from the museum. He began working on it over the winter and replicated the secretary. Another Owasco neighbor was Peter Whiting of Whiting's Wallpaper & Paints, who assisted Tim to recreate the historic original colors. Pastor Tim told me how much he appreciated his advice and help. There are six secret compartments in the secretary, and the inlaid use of maple and walnut in the tree and flower embellishments was a very painstaking labor of love. His family encouraged him to enter it in the New York State Fair.

The rest is history, and I am so happy to be a small part of the journey.