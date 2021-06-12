Auchampaugh: Reflections on the American flag and Owasco's veterans

Many American Flags were mounted on telephone poles and line Owasco Road all the way to the village. They were placed there by our highway department in honor of Memorial Day.
I was at Hoopes Park recently to view over 600 American flags placed by families in honor of a veteran. Members of the Owasco chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met there to see the flag they purchased to honor all of our patriot ancestors. Joan Panek brought the flag to give to the town of Owasco. She met me at the town hall to donate the flag to fly over our Memorial Park. The picture shown with this column is Joan presenting the flag.
We walked out to the park adjacent to the town hall in beautiful sunshine. I shared with Joan some of the stories of the men and women‘s names inscribed on the brick pavers, and how we found a huge box in the cupboard containing hundreds of veterans names and their tax exemptions. We initially started with 150 names and after John Leonard and I found the box, the list exploded. There are now over 700 names, and each one could tell us a story.
Owasco veterans were on Normandy Beach, Guadalcanal, wounded in Okinawa, Vietnam, Korea, even a pilot who flew over Tokyo and was captured and executed in a prisoner of war camp. One served as a medic in Afghanistan. We honor them all. During World War II, I heard of the flag rising on Iwo Jima. I remembered the story of Ira Hayes, the American Indian who was part of the group and his story and later tragic death.
A friend explained and told me this story. How the soldier carrying the flag in battle was in constant peril; for he provided an easy target. Men after men tried to raise the flag on Iwo Jima. They were shot, wounded and dying, they fell. Others kept coming and clamored over their fallen comrades, grabbed the flag until they achieved success. Think of them when you look at the picture, and the raising of the American Flag.
Laurel Auchampaugh is the Owasco historian and can be reached at the Owasco Town Hall from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons or at historian@owascony.gov.