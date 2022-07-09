 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OWASCO

Auchampaugh: Savoring the memories in Long Point

An anthology called "Savor the Memories" was written several years ago by 13 ladies who were all residents of the Edward T. Boyle Center in Auburn. They had formed a writer’s group. I knew six of them.

A July 4 celebration at Long Point written by Charlotte Underwood Taylor caught my attention, and I am pleased to share it with you now in its entirety:

Summer of 1935. Each July Fourth at Long Point was noted for its celebrations, rather noisy ones at that. This year George had secretly decided he would waken everyone as a surprise. He had somehow found out where the gunpowder was stored. He knew where the cannon was in the Pump House.

So early on the Fourth, he took the cannon and went down to the very end of the Point. All was ready. The sun was creeping over the hill. The dog Snap somehow sensed what the day would bring forth and so he crawled under the house, not to appear until the next day.

George’s sister Charlo was asleep on the porch of the Big House. Little brother Charles and their parents were asleep upstairs. Grampy Dunning was asleep in the downstairs bedroom.

Suddenly the peaceful dawn was shattered by a scream and a wild apparition soon appeared. In the meantime, George was making careful preparations to greet the dawn with a blast from the cannon. How glorious the BOOM and the BLAST would be! He lit the fuse. Nothing happened. He waited. Then he peered down to examine the cannon. At that moment it went PHUI!

Laurel Auchampaugh

Laurel Auchampaugh

The gunpowder peppered George, especially about his face and neck. How lucky he was that the gunpowder didn’t go in his eyes.

So you see, the apparition was George. His father sensed immediately what had happened. He bundled the blackened boy into the car and took him to the hospital where Doctor Bates spent much of the Fourth of July picking out specks of gunpowder one by one out of George’s face.

This was not a glorious Fourth of July for George Underwood the third. PHUI!

Laurel Auchampaugh is the Owasco historian and can be reached at the Owasco Town Hall from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons or at historian@owascony.gov. Sources used in this column include The Citizen's 200th anniversary celebration book and Wikipedia.

