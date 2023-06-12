The Citizen reported earlier this month how a local woman was a victim of a cyber-attack using modern technology and voicemail on her computer. Luckily, she went to the police and was saved from paying over $9,000 in bail money for her daughter, whose panic-stricken voice she thought she recognized on her computer. The scammer even provided a fake policeman over the phone who related the charges and costs.

The May 26 edition of The Citizen reported two women’s similar predicament. Their story was featured on the front page. They were not so lucky. The paper stated they were bilked out of “tens of thousands “from a “friend” who they knew locally and trusted. He was caught and arrested and pleaded guilty in a Los Angelis Court. Part of his pleas was to arrange restitution to the ladies. The amount has not been determined.

It had to be a bitter lesson. Not only women are scammed, for it is nothing new.

Reading these two accounts, I was reminded of colonial men long ago in Cayuga County in the 1800s losing the title of their property from sellers who sold their land and titles repeatedly. I could not help but sympathize with their plight and thought of the hard work they performed in clearing the heavily forested land and in building a log cabin.

Millard Fillmore’s father was a victim of losing his property in Locke because of a defective title. Nathanael Fillmore mistakenly bought the land, sight unseen. After 12 years of clearing the land and building a log cabin, he lost it all and moved to Niles. Another victim I knew about was Ninian Chamberlain, a former Revolutionary War soldier. He was a master of transportation during the war. He lost the title to his land not once, twice, but THREE TIMES. What! This intrigued me very much and I needed to find out more about it!

I paid a visit to the Cayuga County Historian's Office, and Ruth Bradley, our county historian, and I went over the thick Fillmore and Chamberlain files. Ruth found this gem in the Fillmore file:

“For Nathaniel, the birth of Millard was a mild distraction, from mounting misfortunes. To his woe of poor crops , poor weather, and a crowded cabin, was a defective land title — a common frontier ailment that was peculiarly vicious in the Military Tract. Faulty surveys, claim jumping, ignorance, and downright chicanery had so confused the region’s legal titles that the State sent a legal team of commissioners to review and settle all land titles in the area.”

The Cayuga-Owasco Lakes Historical Society in Moravia has a original letter written in 1817 by a Mr. Shaw extolling how much work for Lawyers there was in the area. This explains the effect it had on the pioneer settlers and that fraud and deceit over land deeds and titles had on the trusting pioneers.