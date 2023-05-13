Our family has experienced many touching revelations while visiting area cemeteries searching for the graves of our ancestors. These prompts from the grave seem to tell us they want us to find them. I can only share the emotion we feel when this happens. I wonder how many of you have had similar situations. Here are several examples.

My cousin Pamela English and her husband, Bernie, recently traveled to Oneida County to find the Westmoreland Union New Cemetery where our Walker and Wellar graves are located. Pam has worked tirelessly for years to chronicle the English history of our family. She has spent hours on the computer and ancestry websites searching our heritage. She even has located and corresponded with relatives “across the pond." The timing is perfect too, for England held the coronation of King Charles III this week, and we of English descent are excited to be able to see this part of history.

After an hour on the Thruway, my cousins found the old cemetery. It was large, with several gravel roads and grassy entrances. Pam moaned, "It is so big, it will take hours to find therm.” Bernie turned the car into the third driveway a few feet off the road, and suddenly Pam exclaimed, “Look! There it is!”

Bernie turned to her in shock, and said, “I believe.” He was often bemused by her psychic experiences.

I should write a book about my own experiences. My first happened at Dry Creek Cemetery with Millie Redmund in the 1970s, high on the hill in Moravia. I was a volunteer at the Cayuga-Owasco Lakes Historical Society, answering requests for folks researching their heritage. We were looking for an ancestor of Pat White in Australia. After searching all around the old cemetery, Millie announced she was standing on something hard. She was standing on the gravestone we were looking for. It was buried under 6 inches of compost that had built up over the years. He wanted to be found.

I was with Harvey Bell of Find a Grave in Selover Cemetery in Niles, and we uncovered the gravestone of my great grandfather's twin brother who died of the fever during the Civil War in New Bern, North Carolina. Cornelius Wilson Mattoon was 19 years old. When we cleared the leaves off the stone lying flat on the ground, it said "Died April 23, 1865." Harvey and I looked at each other. It was April 23, 2021. He wanted to be found.

My most recent encounter was with Dorothy Wickenden at Fort Hill Cemetery in Auburn. Dorothy was in Auburn doing research for her second book, ”The Agitators.” The Seward House Museum staff had contacted me if we could arrange a private tour. As a trustee of the cemetery, I was glad to show her the history and talk about the people buried there. On my tours, I share that not everyone is rich and famous. I include many of these people too.

It was a beautiful day, and we had passed the Seward graves and were on our way down the hill to the chapel. Dorothy reminded me, “Laurel, don’t forget, we are looking for my grandparents' graves, the Woodruffs.”

We were standing in front of the Adams family crypt built into the hill. Julia Willis was their housekeeper for years, and her grave is inside the wrought iron grate with the simple stone to the side. The family honored her memory by placing her just inside the wrought iron fence.

Dorothy was looking at this, and the mourning doves were calling and cooing softly in the distance while we stood there.

Suddenly, I took her shoulders and gently turned her around, facing in the opposite direction. There, in front of us across the way, was the long line of Woodruff graves. She exclaimed in delight and went over to tell me who each one was. I did not need to research or look them up or find out where they were buried. They wanted to be found.

Years ago, my daughter and I walked up the hill in Fleming to the old Galpin Hill Cemetery. I was distressed to see the damage done by the youth who held parties there. They had toppled some stones, painted some with pink and purple fluorescent spray paint. The words formed in my mind as we walked around — what the old pioneers buried there would say of the destruction.

"The Ballad of Galpin Hill"

Two towering pines mark my grave, deep in Galpin’s ground.

Giant leaves drift down from the ancient oak,

Caressing broken name stones,

scattered all around.

Long ago a wagon made the climb,

High up Galpin’s Hill.

It carried me in a plain pine box,

The mourners hushed and still.

They said a prayer, and turned away,

And left me there that day.

A sad disgrace has come to us.

On Galpin Hill forlorn,

For now ye come with your noise machines,

and ride o'er our bones!

Ye come by night, ye come by day

And even paint our stones!

Some time ago, a gentle woman came

Alone to Galpin’s Hill

With sure skill she worked and worked,

To clear the brush away.

We watched and wondered as she worked,

Is our memory cherished still?

The endless seasons come and go,

So strong to Galpin Hill

And Mother Nature’s ancient lessons

Teach and work their will;

For the wind will wail for us,

The rain will weep our tears.

The snow will come and cover us,

As we wait out the years.

If 'er ye climb up Galpin’s Hill,

Do so with love and care.

Think of this spot, man and time forgot,

Our grief will greet you there.