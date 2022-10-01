Auchampaugh: The Brinkerhoff legacy in Owasco

Last month, in late August, I wrote about the Rev. Timothy Brinkerhoff of Owasco receiving the Director's Award at the New York State Fair. Tim had entered the secretary he had made. The tall desk was a copy of a Brinkerhoff family heirloom dating back to 1705. It featured extensive inlaid work in the early American “vine and berry" pattern, with six drawers that held secret compartments.

The Brinkerhoff name is well-known in the history of Owasco. In early July 1793, brothers Jacob and Roelif (Ralph) Brinkerhoff led a wagon train of 10 families from Conewago, Pennsylvania, to the shores of Owasco Lake. They settled on both sides of Dutch Hollow Brook, and the area was called Brinkerhoff Point. It is called Burtis Point today.

Jacob donated the land for the log meetinghouse that was built high on the bluff next to Dutch Hollow Brook overlooking Owasco Lake. It was reputed to be the first church built “west of Utica” in the heavily forested wilderness that was Cayuga County. Martina, the daughter of Roelif Brinkerhoff, married Col. John Hardenburgh, the founder of the city of Auburn.

Rev. Timothy's fifth great-grandfather, and another brother to Jacob and Roeliff, the Rev. George Brinkerhoff was the second minister at the log meetinghouse. He wrote a hymn that was used in March of 1813 to dedicate our present building, so it was a thrill in January of 2019 to welcome Tim to minister to the present congregation of the historic Owasco Reformed Church in the hamlet. On Jan. 13, 2019, we sang that hymn again as a tribute and welcome to our new minister.

The Brinkerhoff men were leaders and talented. They continued the family legacy beginning in New Amsterdam (now New York City) by being civic-minded and serving their community in many roles, from elders in the church to justices of the peace.

Jacob Brinkerhoff, born in 1834, was the grandson of his namesake Jacob the pioneer, and was an inventor. He worked on the family farm at Brinkerhoff Point in his youth and his interests turned to agricultural pursuits. His inventive mind sought labor-saving devices.

His handiwork can be seen today at the Ward W. O’Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum at the foot of Owasco Lake.

On display there is a board featuring the many samples of his invention of Brinkerhoff barbed wire used by the many farmers stretching across the country to control their grazing lands. Jacob and his brother Warren noticed the farmers in the western part of the country were fencing in their land, and they obtained a patent for barbed wire. In 1884, and each year up to 1888, Jacob obtained patents for his corn sheller. They were manufactured locally by B.B. Snow & Co.

In 1872, he obtained a patent for a clothes wringer. A business on Division Street in Auburn became the Empire Wringer Co., with many investors. The business expanded to produce wooden cots, wash benches and drying racks. The business then moved to Washington Street.

By 1884, the business was producing 100 wringer washers a day that were sold nationally and internationally. Jacob Brinkerhoff held 32 patents, including a plow, a locknut and lubricating mechanisms for axels.