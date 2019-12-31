The men shown in this picture were on a caribou hunting expedition 10 years ago in northern Quebec. Judge Philip Franklin was their leader and had made all the arrangements for the 10-day trip, including the necessary special hunting licenses and lodging. Each hunter was allowed to tag two caribou. One they kept, and the other was given to the local Cree Indian tribe toward their supply of meat for the winter. The place where they stayed could handle 100 hunters every three days, resulting in a huge boost to the local economy.
Little did the men know, when this picture was taken their story would end up on the national news all across the country. It began when The Citizen printed the story of an outpouring of dismay in the small town of Locke just before Christmas. The resultant chain of events and outcry started after 10 champion-size caribou were hanging out front of The Franklin Hardware and Sporting Goods Store right on the main road into Moravia.
The story goes that a full school bus went by, and some mean-spirited older children told the younger ones on the bus, “there would be no Christmas, because there was Santa’s reindeer — hanging dead on display.” The children went home very upset, their parents were angry, and even some grandparents got involved. Somebody had some much needed explaining to do. The caribou were taken down, and Phil Franklin tried to calm the irate populace.
I interviewed Mr. Franklin twice for this story. The first was by telephone, and then at a stop to his store right in the middle of busy holiday shoppers. I was amazed to see the sporting goods store full of mounted trophies on display, the walls were full featuring pictures of his many hunting trips. I saw flowing luxuriant fur pelts, even white mink under glass and large mounted fleeing turkeys.
I found Philip Franklin to be congenial and patient with me, a non-hunter, as he had been to the upset parents long ago. He explained that a caribou is not like a reindeer. They are large weighing up to 250 to 300 pounds. Each antler spread is different. I took a picture of him showing the wide spread of antlers on a caribou as an example. He told me he told an upset grandparent that he believed there were two versions to this story. He believed in the Bible, and that God provided the animals for food for his people.
My research showed there were advertisements in the area newspapers for caribou hunting in northern Quebec as early as 1902. The area was far north, and the accommodations even today are very primitive. The hunters really were roughing it. Over the years, Phil knows of only two women who went. After the Citizen story came out, it was picked up by a local Syracuse television station. The Associated Press picked up the story and it went national — all the way to California on NBC.
Christmas was saved for the children, for the caribou were not Santa’s reindeer.