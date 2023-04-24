On April 30, 1793 — 230 years ago this week — a wagon train left the Dutch settlement called Conewango, Pennsylvania, and traveled to “The Lake Country of New York." The records show there were 10 families led by the Brinkerhoff brothers, Jacob and Roeliff. The other family names were Luke Brinkerhoff, Albert Demorest, Charles and James Van Tine, Voorhees, James and William Dates, Abraham and Cornelius Bodine, Thomas and Andrew Johnson, Jacob Loyster and Richard and Isaac Parsell.

I did some research and was able to determine the number of pioneers on this journey into the wilderness and forests of the Owasco Lake area. There were 52 children and 29 adults listed below, for a total of 81 people.

I searched family files, census records, deed records and Bible records. One original record was the 1799 double-sided baptismal fragment from the old log meetinghouse, and two ledgers on file at the Owasco Reformed Church in the village. The families brought their slaves with them, and I have no record of their names and number.

All that remains of Conewago today is the cemetery near the site of the former Dutch Reformed Church. The stone walls surrounding the cemetery are what was left of the church foundation. So many people left the area that it became extinct.

I discovered three years ago that my maternal fifth great-grandfather was the first minister of the Conewago Reformed Church. His name was the Rev. Cornelius Cozine. After his death in 1786, the Rev. George Brinkerhoff replaced him.

Today, the Rev. Timothy James Brinkerhoff ministers to the congregation in the historic Owasco church building his fifth-grandfather the Rev. George Brinkerhoff dedicated in 1813. He also was the second minister of the old log meetinghouse on Owasco Lake.

The two ministers must have known each other, and it is a revelation that we two now have met and share a mutual legacy of that Pennsylvania Dutch Reformed Church now lost in time.

I know of just two sentences that mention the Uwasco log church "reputed to be the first church west of Utica.” One states, “It stood high on the bluff overlooking Owasco Lake. ... The settlers who lived across the lake in Fleming would see it while crossing the lake for Church services." Another mention states, ”The ladies would wash their feet in Dutch Hollow Brook and don their shoes and stockings before going into the meeting house.”

In 1780, the first migration left Conewango to go to Daniel Boone's territory in Kentucky. Their travel was fraught with danger with constant Indian raids and massacres. The people tried desperately to reach the protection of the seven forts along the way, but many perished or were captured.

Perhaps this is the reason the "Lake Country" pioneers waited until the Clinton-Sullivan Campaign freed the state for emigration and settlement. President George Washington ordered this because of the Indian raids and deaths of the settlers in Cherry Valley. No doubt the families received word of the Indian raids upon their friends and families in Kentucky and waited until it was safe to migrate here.

Here are the names of the second migration to leave Conewago and settle here in Owasco and Fleming exactly 230 years ago this week.

Jacob Brinkerhoff, wife and seven children

Roeliff Brinkerhoff, wife and eight children

Albert Demerest, wife and four children

Charles Van Tine, wife and three children

James Van Tine, wife (newlyweds)

Voorhees, wife and eight children

Luke Brinkerhoff, wife and two children

James Dates, wife and five children

William Dates, wife and four children

Abraham Bodine, wife and five children

Cornelius Bodine, wife and one child

Thomas Johnson, wife and two children

Andrew Johnson, wife and three children

Jacob Loyster, one adult

Richard Parsell, one adult

Isaac Parsell, one adult