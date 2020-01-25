Auchampaugh: The Owasco picnic on President Johnson's campaign tour

The back of the picture said, “Picnic at the Gov. Grove on the lake.” This note was written by Evelina Throop Rochester. She identified some of the people sitting at the table and wrote her listing on the two small scraps of paper that were sent with the picture. The names listed above were as she wrote them.

The Governor’s Grove was actually in Willowbrook, the home of Gov. Enos T. Throop. It is located on the east side of Owasco Lake in the town of Owasco, and called Martin Point today. I wrote a column for The Citizen in August of 2007 about the tour. The menu served at this picnic has even been published.

Johnson was slipping in popularity, and wanted Grant along "to attract and please the crowds” and bolster his popularity. He insisted Grant stand next to him when pictures were taken. Grant wrote from Auburn to his wife, “I am getting very tired of this expedition and hearing political speeches.” Disgusted, he left the tour shortly after the Auburn visit.