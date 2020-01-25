Auchampaugh: The Owasco picnic on President Johnson's campaign tour

The 3-by-3.5-inch sepia-toned picture arrived at the Owasco Town Hall on Dec. 3 from David Jester in California. Great care had been taken to protect this old picture, which was taken in early September 1866. It was encased in bubble wrap supported by cardboard. Two small scraps of paper were enclosed with faded writing.
I must admit: This mailing caused a great bit of excitement.
Although the old picture taken after the close of the Civil War was water-stained and creased, it clearly showed the gathering of history's heroes with President Andrew Johnson. He was flanked by Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, Secretary of the Navy Gideon Welles, Secretary of State William H. Seward and Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton. There may have been others at the picnic serving in the president’s cabinet who accompanied Johnson on his Swing Around the Circle Tour, but they have not been identified. The tour was scheduled from Aug. 27 to Sept. 15, 1866. I wonder if the two generals who married Martin sisters, named Emery Upton and Andrew Alexander, are in this picture. Somewhere among the men seated at the table are Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman, “Phil” Sheridan, George Custer and David Farragut. Only one side of the table was pictured.
I also think the black man featured to the back left side of Johnson could be his former slave Henry, who along with 10 other slaves was freed by Johnson in 1863 in Tennessee. It is recorded that Henry was listed as a servant in the Johnson household and accompanied him to the White House. Perhaps he was on the tour acting as his valet.
The back of the picture said, “Picnic at the Gov. Grove on the lake.” This note was written by Evelina Throop Rochester. She identified some of the people sitting at the table and wrote her listing on the two small scraps of paper that were sent with the picture. The names listed above were as she wrote them.
You have free articles remaining.
The Governor’s Grove was actually in Willowbrook, the home of Gov. Enos T. Throop. It is located on the east side of Owasco Lake in the town of Owasco, and called Martin Point today. I wrote a column for The Citizen in August of 2007 about the tour. The menu served at this picnic has even been published.
Johnson was slipping in popularity, and wanted Grant along "to attract and please the crowds” and bolster his popularity. He insisted Grant stand next to him when pictures were taken. Grant wrote from Auburn to his wife, “I am getting very tired of this expedition and hearing political speeches.” Disgusted, he left the tour shortly after the Auburn visit.
While researching several sources of the Swing Around the Circle Tour, I was struck by many ironic similarities. Does history repeat itself? Johnson’s staff became alarmed with his demeanor, rash outbursts and subsequent actions at political rallies. He would not prepare a script and, even worse, would engage in nasty retorts back at the many hecklers in the crowds. At one speech lasting over an hour, he referred to himself 200 times. He would not follow their council and advice. Like Grant did later in 1867, many of his staff became weary of his obstinate attitude, quit and left their posts.
The press followed the schedule of the entourage in their Baltimore & Ohio train. They were provided a special car. They were having a field day. They called the tour a political disaster. At each stop, the train was met by large, sometimes angry crowds. At one point, prior to the Auburn stop, a platform collapsed, injuring one hundred people and killing 13. In Auburn, Grant’s carriage injured a boy running alongside and caused the youngster the loss of his leg.
The Swing Around the Circle Tour was arranged by William Seward and Gideon Welles to garner support for Johnson for the next election in 1868, but it only proved to show Johnson's lack of diplomatic and professional deportment. Recorded press releases said he used “vile and abusive language,” costing him 1 million future votes in the North.
President Andrew Johnson created further disfavor when he tried to fire Secretary of War Edwin Stanton in 1867. Johnson wanted Stanton to resign. He refused. The president proceeded to suspend him when Congress was not in session. The House of Representatives brought an impeachment article against him in May of 1868 for this action, basing their argument on him violating his office with the suspension under the Tenure of Office Act. When it came down to a vote in the Senate, he was acquitted by one vote. Undaunted, the House proceeded with gathering 11 more articles to impeach him. He was not reelected.
The Willowbrook picture shows excitement and camaraderie a year before all of the evolving political problems during the Johnson presidency, but those problems were evidently brewing nonetheless.
I am grateful for the valued assistance of my friend Todd Gaglianese, who worked a month restoring the picture shown here, and the scraps of paper sent with it. He removed the mold, creases and water stains, and adjusted the tone.
Laurel Auchampaugh is the Owasco historian and can be reached at the Owasco Town Hall from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons or at historian@owascony.gov.