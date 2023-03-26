The letter was sent to me in early December from Connie out of state, with a request for any information on the one-room Lakeview Schoolhouse in Owasco. She mentioned, "It was just a curiosity and where is it located?” I never knew it was called Lakeview, and was pleased to hear from her.

I wrote that it was above Rockefeller Road on Route 38, also called Owasco Road. Connie explained the picture she sent included her mother-in-law, Carolyn, of Durham, North Carolina, as a student in 1943, with younger sister Susanne Trainer in the group.

I was glad to share what I knew and went out to take a picture of the schoolhouse as it is seen today. It is now a private home. There was no snow on the ground, and it was a balmy day in the high 50s when I took the pictures.

The property also has a long, interesting history. The 1853 map of Owasco shows the schoolhouse as No. 1 in the town, making it the earliest one in the town. It was a schoolhouse for many years. The early records list Roeliff Brinkerhoff from Brinkerhoff Point (now Burris Point) walking up the hill to teach the pioneer settlers children in the early 1800s. Roeliff later traveled to Hermitage to teach President Andrew Jackson's children. Mable Crosby, the former town of Niles historian, also rescued some early schoolhouse records from the building when it was sold and empty years ago.

A few weeks later, I heard from Carolyn, who shared her memories with me. There was no indoor plumbing, so the students and teachers used an outdoor privy. She told me about getting to school in the winter from their home on Rockefeller Road.

A picture she sent me has the students identified. They include Teddy Acre, Jane Richards, Carol Day, Suzanne Trainer, Jean Frisbee, Raymond Cronk, Sammy Day, Junior Cronk, Marianne Duckett, Sammy Denman and Carolyn Trainer.