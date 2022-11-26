Auchampaugh: The talented ladies of Owasco

On Oct. 23, I went to a quilt show at the First Presbyterian Church on South Street in Auburn. The pews in the sanctuary were covered with over 100 quilts, each bearing a card with the title of the quilt and seamstress owner. The room was full as I walked around, and two on display caught my attention. One had a holiday theme featuring a beaming Santa, and the other was a beautiful border quilt in soft blues and greens. It had panels of items taken from the border and intricately made into a quilt square.

Imagine my surprise and delight to find they were made by Beth Bowman, of Owasco. Beth and her quilts are featured here. Many of the quilts on display were family heirlooms dating back to the years of the depression when many women made them from the scrap material in their homes. I am sure each has a story about it. Each quilt featured the many calicos and prints of long ago taken from the lady’s dresses and men’s shirts. I know the many modern quilts on display will become the treasured heirlooms of tomorrow.

The show was only for one day, and it had to be a busy time early in the morning when the exhibitors brought their items in. They were to be picked up at the end of the day.

On Sunday, I spent a very pleasant afternoon with Merle Le Fevre in the village. She showed me her collections. I was impressed by her artistic ability. Merle is a 27-year Skaneateles school bus driver, now retired. How I laughed when she told me of the 350 T-shirt quilts she made for the many students and friends who provided her with their sports T-shirts.

She also showed me the many sizes of quilts. They are lap, baby, twin, double, queen, king and California king. Merle is featured with this column holding a California king quilt that she designed and is working on. This quilt is the largest size she made, measuring 128 inches long and 108 inches wide, and featuring 2,410 pieces. Each 17-inch block has 24 panels, 32 “flying geese” triangles and 5 1/2 center, totaling 57 pieces. Even the pillow shams are huge!

Merle and eight others meet each Wednesday in Scipio to sew. One of her favorite quilts is the Victorian quilt called “Scrappy,” and is embroidered in each fabric piece. It was made in 1872 and is featured in the pictures with this column.

The Wednesday quilters group members have several service projects they participate in. One is the Shop with a Cop project, when each child receives a quilt to take home. Also, the local Sleep in Heavenly Peace group provides a bed for children who need one, and the group provides a quilt for the child.

Some quilting terms I learned after my visit with Merle: Redware, Kansas trouble, Dresden plate, cathedral window, flying geese.

Many of the handmade quilts are finished at Spring Lake Fabrics by the Mennonites. Many of her materials also came from the Patchwork Plus Quilt Shop on Route 20 in Skaneateles.