Auchampaugh: Three Cayuga County students share COVID-19 study abroad stories

Things didn't get bad until the CDC released the level-three travel advisory for the whole country. Prior to this, the virus was located in the regions surrounding Milan and Venice, but had not affected the rest of the nation. The week before this advisory was released, many of the U.S. colleges and universities had pulled their students out of my institute and universities like Syracuse had closed down their Florence campuses. Since my institute is an Italian-based university, there were less pressures to close and they were open until the Italian P.M. mandated that all schools close.

My last weekend, I traveled south to Pompeii and Capri with two of my roommates from Florence. I'm so glad that we made this last-minute decision, as I would have felt that I had missed out on a big trip I wanted to go on when I was studying in Italy. We went to sleep in Pompeii right after the advisory was released knowing that was not a good sign, and awoke to someone's phone ringing at 3 a.m. My roommate Ashley's mom called to tell us that the program had been canceled. At this point, we were very afraid because we didn't know how classes might be able to be online, if we would get all of the credits we needed for our majors, if we would get part of our fees back, and if we would ultimately be able to graduate on time if this had a huge impact on our academics. Fortunately, it took several weeks, but all of our classes were able to be transitioned to online platforms and we are currently waiting to hear back on refunds. It was a bittersweet weekend of travel, to say the least. We were experiencing the beautiful scenes of Capri, but were truly sad to be leaving Italy.