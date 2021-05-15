Auchampaugh: World War II quilt has many Owasco connections

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Do you know the difference between the drafts in World War II? There were six drafts total between 1940 and 1943. All WWII records are currently closed and all that could be revealed is draft cards or enlistments. All men were required to sign up for the draft, regardless of age. There were 39 in the young man’s draft (ages 18-40) whose family paid to participate on the quilt. It was interesting to learn about the “old man’s draft,” which was the fourth draft conducted in 1942. Its sole purpose was to record men between the ages of 45 and 60 years of age and list their industrial skill sets and capacity. I find 21 relationships on the quilt in this age bracket. Many of these names have draft cards from World Wars I and II.

On the quilt, there are 13 recorded WWII veterans who served. There is one youngster’s name who later went on to serve during the Korean War, as well as six names who are WWI veterans.

The final piece of the quilt puzzle fell into place while researching Harold Kuppinger, whose name, along with his wife and two sons, appears on the quilt. His mother, Mrs. Henry Kuppinger, was the chairperson of the Owasco Red Cross chapter, meeting in homes and the Owasco Odd Fellows Hall. It is felt this committee sponsored this signature quilt fundraiser.