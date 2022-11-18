Auction in support of Auburn chapel underway

The Community Preservation Committee of Willard Memorial Chapel is holding another online silent auction and raffle.

The event replaces the committee's Chefs' Night, its signature fundraiser of more than 25 years. The fundraiser hasn't taken place in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The auction is live until 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28. Items include tickets to The Rev Theatre Company, pontoon boat rental on Owasco Lake and several local gift baskets.

The auction supports the restoration of the chapel. The chapel is closed for tours through June 1 due to phase one of the interior restoration, which will see its Tiffany chandeliers restored, electrical upgrades, and evaluation of the Jacob Holzer tablet and wall finishing.

For more information, or to bid in the auction, visit 32auctions.com/cpconlineauction.