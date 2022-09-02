 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUTDOORS

Audubon in Savannah hosting annual dinner, youth hunts

Hunt

Gene VanDeusen, of the Wayne County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs, and Montezuma Audubon Center advisory board chair Dawn DeRoo stand with youth hunters after the morning pheasant and waterfowl hunt that followed the sixth annual Robert F. DeRoo Youth Sportsman Dinner Oct. 11, 2013, at the Montezuma Audubon Center in Savannah.

 Provided

Hunters age 12 to 15 and their adult mentors are invited to the 15th annual Robert F. DeRoo Memorial Dinner and youth pheasant and waterfowl hunts at the Montezuma Audubon Center in Savannah.

The dinner will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, followed by the waterfowl hunt Saturday, Oct. 1, and the pheasant hunt Saturday, Oct. 8. The events are free. The center is located at 2295 Route 89.

“The late Bob DeRoo was an avid outdoorsman and a dedicated conservationist,” said Chris Lajewski, director at the Montezuma Audubon Center, in a news release. “Bob was a firm believer in the importance of mentoring youth, the future stewards of our precious natural resources, and it is our hope that young hunters will learn about a hunter’s role in wildlife conservation at this event held in his honor. Each year, this dinner and associated waterfowl and pheasant hunts deliver a message to youth about how hunting keeps wildlife populations in balance and how critical it is to continue the pastime with future generations.”

For more information, or to register, visit ny.audubon.org/montezuma-programs-and-events or call (315) 365-3588.

