The Montezuma Audubon Center will host Birds, Binocs and Beers from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Fleur de Lis Brew Works, 3630 Route 414, Seneca Falls.
The event will begin with a guided snowshoe hike along the grounds of the brewery. Beer tastings and light snacks inside will follow. The event will conclude with a live bird of prey program by Krittr Kris and Feathered Friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Admission to the event with snowshoe rental is $30 for adults and $20 for children. Admission without rental is $25 for adults and $15 for children. Participants must be 21 for the tastings. Prepaid registration is required, as the number of snowshoes is limited. Bringing cameras is also encouraged.
For more information, call (315) 365-3588 or email montezuma@audubon.org.