Aurora camp holding Community Day, planning summer

Camp Caspar Gregory in Aurora will host its second annual Community Day from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 11.

The day will include food, drinks, raffles, games, tours, hikes and more, with live music by Petty Thieves.

Admission is $10, and proceeds support the camp. Bringing blankets and chairs is welcome.

Located on 34 acres at 1803 Lake Road, the camp was founded in 1941 by local community members. It includes three hiking trails, a pavilion, a main lodge, eight cabins, a multi-purpose court and 300 feet of lakefront, with a dock.

After reduced activities the last two years due to COVID-19, the camp board of directors is planning four weeks of overnight and day youth camps this summer, with a different theme each week. They include engineering and music, the latter with local organization Perform 4 Purpose. Outdoor activities like canoeing, kayaking, hiking, swimming and games are planned as well. The camp is also available to rent for private family use.

"Camp Gregory cannot operate without the support of local citizens, businesses, and organizations because our weekly rates per camper are substantially below that of other summer camps, reflecting the socioeconomic realities of Cayuga County," the camp board said in a news release. "Because camper fees do not cover operating costs, it is necessary to subsidize our expenses. We make up the difference through fundraising and rely on the generosity of our faithful donors."

For more information, visit campgregory.org.

