Camp Gregory in Aurora will hold a spring cleaning donation drive and camp cleanup this weekend.
The cleanup will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the camp, 1803 Lake Road, Aurora. Volunteers are sought to help clean trails, beachfront and cabins for the summer season. Help is also sought with cabin staining and other small building and construction projects. Those interested in helping are asked to email campgregoryvolunteer@gmail.com.
The donation drive will also be held Saturday. Items like old sports equipment, leftover building materials, unused kayaks and canoes and more are sought. Pickup can also be arranged from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, by emailing campgregoryvolunteer@gmail.com.
For more information, visit campgregory.org.