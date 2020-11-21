 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aurora Christmas pageant going online
COMMUNITY

Aurora Christmas pageant going online

{{featured_button_text}}
Pageant
Provided

The traditional Aurora Christmas Pageant will not take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in its place will be an Aurora Christmas Picture Pageant online.

Pictures of Christmas past and present, as well as color and black-and-white drawings are welcome to be sent to Claire Morehouse, 576 Main St., Aurora, NY 13026. Digital submissions can be sent to aurorapageant2020@gmail.com.

Submissions should be received by Dec. 1. The pageant will go online, on YouTube, on Dec. 18.

For more information, call Morehouse at (315) 364-8439 or (315) 406-3396.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How urban renewal in Auburn shaped me as an urbanist, part one
Lifestyles

How urban renewal in Auburn shaped me as an urbanist, part one

  • Updated

One warm summer’s day in 1974, when I was a college kid interning as a cub reporter at what was then known as the Auburn Citizen-Advertiser, I left the paper’s new building on Dill Street in downtown Auburn and walked three blocks to the City Hall on South Street to cover a meeting of the City Council — or, to be technically accurate, the Auburn Urban Renewal Agency, or AURA, which was an offshoot of the council.

Lifestyles

Catherine 'Katie' Bilinski

  • Updated

BILINSKI, Catherine "Katie", 90, passed away November 12, 2020, at The Finger Lakes Center For Living. A Memorial Mass will be Monday, Novembe…

Lifestyles

Gregory Goss

  • Updated

GOSS, Gregory, 64, of Weedsport, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday at his residence. There will be no calling hours. Private services and buria…

Watch Now: Related Video

ICU doctor: I'm very scared for my neighbors, my own family

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News