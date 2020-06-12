Aurora church to welcome new pastor at celebration

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The United Ministry of Aurora will welcome its new part-time pastor, the Rev. Dr. Barbara E. Blom, at a celebration at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 14, at the church, 337 Main St., Aurora.

Blom has agreed to preach at least two Sundays a month, focusing her time on community building, pastoral care and teaching a course at Wells College.

The service will follow social distancing, so masks are required and there will be no singing, responsive reading or refreshments. It will include organ music from the loft.

Guests should bring their own chairs; some folding chairs will be available. In the event of rain, the celebration will move into the sanctuary.

