Aurora library hosting memoir workshop
EDUCATION

A virtual palm-of-the-hand memoir writing workshop will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, July 23 and 30.

The Aurora Free Library is hosting the workshop on Zoom. To register, email staff@aurorafreelibrary.org.

Poet, publisher and oral memoirist Michael Czarnecki will lead the workshops. They will introduce participants to palm-of-the-hand writing, named after the stories of Japanese writer Yasunari Kawabata. The method sees writers focus their energy into completing short individual pieces about their lives.

For more information, visit aurorafreelibrary.org.

