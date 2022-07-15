Aurora library to host energy education mobile

The Aurora Free Library will host two days of activities with the PowerHouse tiny home, mobile energy education and outreach tool of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tompkins County.

The tiny home will come to the library, 370 Main St., Aurora, on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 19 and 20.

The schedule of activities Tuesday includes hands-on STEAM activities related to energy efficiency and solar power from 2 to 4 p.m. and an open house from 5 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, there will be storytime at 9:30 a.m., and escape room-style puzzle games for groups of four to six ages 12 and older at 1, 2 and 3 p.m.

Visitors to the tiny home will also learn about the thousands of dollars in grants and incentives available to help cover the cost of home energy improvements and clean heating and cooling technologies.

Participants can register at the library or by emailing staff@aurorafreelibrary.org.

For more information, visit aurorafreelibrary.org.